The 6th Asia’s Top 100 Courses List Announced: Country

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the 6th Asia’s Top 100 Courses List, only 4 golf courses in Malaysia have received invaluable recognition, with Country Garden Forest City Golf Resort Classic Course ranking 49th. Forest City Golf Resort comprises two international standard golf courses and a five-star Golf Hotel that serves as the clubhouse in the center of the resort.

The Legacy Course opened in 2018 and was designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus and his son Jack Nicklaus II. This par-72 course extends 7,386 yards from the black markers and covers an area of ​​739,700 square meters. The course features scrubby, Sandy Wastelands and has a desert-inspired concept surrounded by mangroves and natural water.

The Classic Course is the second course of the Forest City Golf Resort. It was designed by Liang Guokun (LGK), a Veteran Chinese golf course designer with 30 years of experience in landscape architecture. LGK design concept outlines the natural and connected lakes to provide water for irrigation and add a sense of movement.

Since Forest City greatly emphasizes the Sustainability of lawn maintenance, the golf course is maintained at a high level. With extensive maintenance work, the average daily green speed is guaranteed to exceed 9.2, providing golfers with a better experience.

There used to be many well-known Golfers who played at Forest City Golf Resort, such as Kelly Tan, Gavin Green, etc. This golf resort is also where many international tournaments are held. So far this year, 44 international golf events have been held, including the Tunku Laksamana Charity Golf Event on September 11.

In the future, Forest City will continue to maintain the high quality of the golf course and make the Forest City Golf Resort a tourist card of Johor Bahru.

About Forest City

Located in Iskandar, Forest City is a smart future city that combines environmental sustainability with cutting-edge technology to create a variety of facilities for residents and visitors.

