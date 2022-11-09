The 50 best golf courses in the Southeast, according to GOLF’s raters
GOLF Magazine recently Unveiled its 2022-23 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the US But why stop there? To better illuminate the scope of epic golf around the nation, we’ve broken the country into four regions and ranked the top 50 in each. The takeaway: whatever part of the US you call home, you don’t lack for world-class options. Below, you’ll find the top 50 courses in the Southeast.
Other regional rankings: Top 50 in the Northeast | Top 50 in the Midwest | Top 50 in the West
Ah, the American Southeast. This corner of the world is home to golf’s most famous tournament; you won’t have to scroll far to get to Masters host Augusta National Golf Club. Scroll further and you’ll see plenty of representatives from the Carolinas as well as from what is perhaps America’s golfiest state: Florida. You’ll find major Championship hosts, not just Augusta but Pinehurst and Kiawah. You’ll find old-school, like Seminole and Old Town and Yeamans Hall. You’ll find new-school, too, like Ohoopee and Congaree and Streamsong.
In short, our raters agree that there’s a lot to love from the southeast. Check out just how much at the list below.
The 50 best golf courses in the Southeast
1. Augusta National — Augusta, Ga. (Bobby Jones/Alister MacKenzie, 1933)
2. Pinehurst (No. 2) — Pinehurst, NC (Donald Ross, 1907)
3. Seminole — Juno Beach, Fla. (Donald Ross, 1929)
4. Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) — Kiawah Island, SC (Pete Dye, 1991)
5. Peachtree—Atlanta, Ga. (Robert Trent Jones Sr./Bobby Jones, 1947)
6. Old Town — Winston-Salem, NC (Perry Maxwell, 1939)
7. Ohoopee Match Club — Cobbtown, Ga. (Gil Hanse, 2018)
8. Yeamans Hall — Hanahan, SC (Seth Raynor, 1925)
9. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) — Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Pete Dye, 1981)
10. Honors Course — Ooltewah, Tenn. (Pete Dye, 1983)
11. Wade Hampton — Cashiers, NC (Tom Fazio, 1987)
12. Harbor Town — Hilton Head, SC (Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus, 1969)
13. Congaree — Ridgeland, SC (Tom Fazio, 2017)
14. Streamsong (Red) — Streamsong, Fla. (Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw, 2012)
15. Streamsong (Blue) Streamsong, Fla. (Tom Doak, 2012)
16. Calusa Pines—Naples, Fla. (Michael Hurdzan/Dana Fry, 2001)
17. Palmetto – Aiken, SC (HC Leeds, 1897/Alister Mackenzie, 1933)
18. Pinehurst (No. 4) — Pinehurst, NC (Donald Ross, 1919/Gil Hanse, 2017)
19. McArthur Golf Club (Hobe Sound, Fla.)
20. Mountain Lake (Lake Wales, Fla.)
21. Tobacco Road (Sanford, NC)
22. Quail Hollow (Charlotte, NC)
23. Mid Pines (Southern Pines, NC)
24. Jupiter Hills (Hills) (Tequesta, Fla.)
25. Southern Pines Golf Club (Southern Pines, NC)
26. Cascades (Upper) (Hot Springs, Va.)
27. Indian Creek (Indian Creek, Fla.)
28. Streamsong (Black) (Streamsong, Fla.)
29. Pine Needles (Southern Pines, NC)
30. Shoal Creek (Shoal Creek, Ala.)
31. East Lake (Atlanta, Ga.)
32. Concession (Bradenton, Fla.)
33. Roaring Gap (Roaring Gap, NC)
34. Long Cove (Hilton Head Island, SC)
35. Chechessee Creek (Okatie, SC)
36. Dormie Club (West End, NC)
37. Laurel Country Club (Laurel, Miss.)
38. Medalist (Hobe Sound, Fla.)
39. Sea Island (Seaside) (Sea Island, Ga.)
40. Olde Farm (Bristol, Va.)
41. Pine Tree (Boynton Beach, Fla.)
42. Charlotte Country Club (Charlotte, NC)
43. Holston Hills (Knoxville, Tenn.)
44. John’s Island (West) (Sebastian, Fla.)
45. Secession (Beaufort, SC)