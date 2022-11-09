The 50 best golf courses in the Southeast, according to GOLF’s raters

Augusta National’s 12th hole. Getty Images

GOLF Magazine recently Unveiled its 2022-23 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the US But why stop there? To better illuminate the scope of epic golf around the nation, we’ve broken the country into four regions and ranked the top 50 in each. The takeaway: whatever part of the US you call home, you don’t lack for world-class options. Below, you’ll find the top 50 courses in the Southeast.

Ah, the American Southeast. This corner of the world is home to golf’s most famous tournament; you won’t have to scroll far to get to Masters host Augusta National Golf Club. Scroll further and you’ll see plenty of representatives from the Carolinas as well as from what is perhaps America’s golfiest state: Florida. You’ll find major Championship hosts, not just Augusta but Pinehurst and Kiawah. You’ll find old-school, like Seminole and Old Town and Yeamans Hall. You’ll find new-school, too, like Ohoopee and Congaree and Streamsong.

In short, our raters agree that there’s a lot to love from the southeast. Check out just how much at the list below.

The 50 best golf courses in the Southeast

1. Augusta National — Augusta, Ga. (Bobby Jones/Alister MacKenzie, 1933)

Augusta National’s Timeless design and playability make it the clear cut top course in the Southeast. Getty Images

2. Pinehurst (No. 2) — Pinehurst, NC (Donald Ross, 1907)

Donald Ross’ Timeless design at Pinehurst No. 2 leaves the resort in the heart of the conversation for the home of American golf. Christian Hafer

3. Seminole — Juno Beach, Fla. (Donald Ross, 1929)

Seminole is one of North American golf’s purest (and most exclusive) destinations. Patrick Koenig

4. Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) — Kiawah Island, SC (Pete Dye, 1991)

Kiawah Island’s gorgeous, seaside scenery will be visible for the world to see at the 2021 PGA Championship. Getty Images

5. Peachtree—Atlanta, Ga. (Robert Trent Jones Sr./Bobby Jones, 1947)

6. Old Town — Winston-Salem, NC (Perry Maxwell, 1939)

7. Ohoopee Match Club — Cobbtown, Ga. (Gil Hanse, 2018)

8. Yeamans Hall — Hanahan, SC (Seth Raynor, 1925)

Yeamans Hall is a Seth Raynor classic, through and through. Larry Lambrecht

9. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) — Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Pete Dye, 1981)

10. Honors Course — Ooltewah, Tenn. (Pete Dye, 1983)

11. Wade Hampton — Cashiers, NC (Tom Fazio, 1987)

12. Harbor Town — Hilton Head, SC (Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus, 1969)

13. Congaree — Ridgeland, SC (Tom Fazio, 2017)

14. Streamsong (Red) — Streamsong, Fla. (Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw, 2012)

The Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed Red Course at Streamsong — one of the United States’ hottest new public tracks. Getty Images

15. Streamsong (Blue) Streamsong, Fla. (Tom Doak, 2012)

16. Calusa Pines—Naples, Fla. (Michael Hurdzan/Dana Fry, 2001)

17. Palmetto – Aiken, SC (HC Leeds, 1897/Alister Mackenzie, 1933)

18. Pinehurst (No. 4) — Pinehurst, NC (Donald Ross, 1919/Gil Hanse, 2017)

Gil Hanse’s deft touch on Pinehurst No. 4 helped to restore its original Ross brilliance. Chip Henderson

19. McArthur Golf Club (Hobe Sound, Fla.)

20. Mountain Lake (Lake Wales, Fla.)

21. Tobacco Road (Sanford, NC)

22. Quail Hollow (Charlotte, NC)

23. Mid Pines (Southern Pines, NC)

24. Jupiter Hills (Hills) (Tequesta, Fla.)

25. Southern Pines Golf Club (Southern Pines, NC)

Southern Pines

26. Cascades (Upper) (Hot Springs, Va.)

27. Indian Creek (Indian Creek, Fla.)

28. Streamsong (Black) (Streamsong, Fla.)

29. Pine Needles (Southern Pines, NC)

30. Shoal Creek (Shoal Creek, Ala.)

31. East Lake (Atlanta, Ga.)

East Lake Getty Images

32. Concession (Bradenton, Fla.)

33. Roaring Gap (Roaring Gap, NC)

34. Long Cove (Hilton Head Island, SC)

35. Chechessee Creek (Okatie, SC)

36. Dormie Club (West End, NC)

37. Laurel Country Club (Laurel, Miss.)

38. Medalist (Hobe Sound, Fla.)

39. Sea Island (Seaside) (Sea Island, Ga.)

Sea Island courtesy

40. Olde Farm (Bristol, Va.)

41. Pine Tree (Boynton Beach, Fla.)

42. Charlotte Country Club (Charlotte, NC)

43. Holston Hills (Knoxville, Tenn.)

44. John’s Island (West) (Sebastian, Fla.)

45. Secession (Beaufort, SC)

46. ​​Country Club of Charleston (Charleston, SC)

47. Alotian (Roland, Ark.)

48. Kinloch (Manakin-Sabot, Va.)

49. Lookout Mountain (Lookout Mountain, Ga.)

50. Augusta Country Club (Augusta, Ga.)