The 50 best golf courses in the Northeast, according to GOLF’s raters
GOLF Magazine recently Unveiled its 2022-23 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the US But why stop there? To better illuminate the scope of epic golf around the nation, we’ve broken the country into four regions and ranked the top 50 in each. The takeaway: whatever part of the US you call home, you don’t lack for world-class options. Below, you’ll find the top 50 courses in the West.
The newest Top 100 ranking features courses from every corner of our great country, a collection of grades from our expert raters that spans from sea to Shining sea (and even beyond that). And while a significant chunk of the US is represented in our list, no list of the Greatest courses in the country would be complete without a robust showing from the sport’s North American homeland: the Northeast.
By landmass, this area might be less than one-fifth of America, but by influence, it’s far larger. Many of the United States Golf Association’s “founding clubs” can be traced back to this corner of the United States, and many more of the best courses in the world, by our raters’ standards, live within its borders. The top course on GOLF’s list (and six of the top 10 selections) Hail from this tiny corner of the world, including such blue blood selections as Shinnecock, National and Oakmont and newer additions to the list like Baltusrol and Congressional.
In short, our raters agree that there’s a lot to love from the Northeast.
The 50 best golf courses in the Northeast
1. Pine Valley — Pine Valley, NJ (George Crump/HS Colt, 1918)
2. Shinnecock Hills — Southampton, NY (Howard Toomey/William Flynn, 1931)
3. National Golf Links of America — Southampton, NY (CB Macdonald, 1911)
4. Oakmont — Oakmont, Pa. (Henry Fownes, 1903)
5. Merion — Ardmore, Pa. (Hugh Wilson, 1912)
6. Fishers Island — Fishers Island, NY (Seth Raynor, 1926)
7. Friar’s Head — Baiting Hollow, NY (Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw, 2003)
9. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel) — Brookline, Mass. (TCC Members/Willie Campbell, 1899)
10. Somerset Hills—Bernardsville, NJ (AW Tillinghast, 1918)
11. Garden City — Garden City, NY (Devereaux Emmet, 1899/Walter Travis, 1906)
12. Maidstone — East Hampton, NY (John Park/Willie Park Jr., 1922)
13. Bethpage Park (Black) — Farmingdale, NY (AW Tillinghast, 1935)
14. Sleepy Hollow — Scarborough, NY (CB Macdonald/Seth Raynor, 1913/AW Tillinghast, 1929/Gil Hanse, 2017)
15. Oak Hill (East) — Pittsford, NY (Donald Ross, 1921/Andrew Green, 2020)
16. Baltusrol (Lower) — Springfield, NJ (AW Tillinghast, 1922)
17. Myopia Hunt — So. Hamilton, Mass. (HC Leeds, 1898)
19. Quaker Ridge—Scarsdale, NY (AW Tillinghast, 1926)
20. Old Sandwich — Plymouth, Mass. (Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw, 2004)
21. Eastward Ho! — Chatham, Mass. (Herbert Fowler, 1922)
22. The Creek — Locust Valley, NY (CB Macdonald/Seth Raynor, 1923)
23. Congressional (Blue) — Bethesda, Md. (Devereux Emmet, 1924/Andrew Green, 2020)
24. Essex — Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass. (Donald Ross, 1917)
25. Pikewood National—Morgantown, W.Va. (J. Robert Gwynne/John Raese, 2009)
26. Kittansett — Marion, Mass. (William Flynn/Fred Hood, 1922)
27. Piping Rock — Locust Valley, NY (CB Macdonald, 1911)
28. Plainfield — Plainfield, NJ (Donald Ross, 1916)
29. Ridgewood (W/E) — Paramus, NJ (AW Tillinghast, 1929)
30. Aronimink — Newton Square, Penn. (Donald Ross, 1928)
31. Glens Falls—Queensbury, NY (Donald Ross, 1920)
32. Newport — Newport, RI (William F. Davis, 1899/AW Tillinghast, 1924)
33. Baltimore (Five Farms East) — Baltimore, Md. (AW Tillinghast, 1926)
34. Hollywood—Deal, NJ (Walter Travis, 1915)
35. Fox Chapel—Pittsburgh, Pa.
36. Philadelphia Cricket (Wissahickon) — Flourtown, Pa.
37. Mountain Ridge — West Caldwell, NJ
38. Boston Golf Club—Hingham, Mass.
39. Sebonack — Southampton, NY