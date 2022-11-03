The 5 top point scorers in the DII Women’s soccer season, so far

We’re coming down the home stretch for the DII Women’s soccer season. Conference tournaments are in full steam and the selection show is set for 7 pm ET on Monday, Nov. 7 right here on NCAA.com.

As the season-changing, always important month of November opens, five DII Women’s soccer players had scored more than 40 points through Oct. 31. Here’s a look at each one of the top point scorers this season… so far.

48 – Lila Dere, Colorado Mesa

Dere was recently named the RMAC player of the year for the second year in a row. Why wouldn’t she be? Dere leads DII Women’s soccer in goals scored (23) and total points (48). While Colorado Mesa’s season likely came to an end with a first-round loss in the RMAC tournament, Dere is four goals ahead of the next closest player and could still very well finish as the statistical leader come December.

47 – Blair Cowan, West Florida

Cowan powers the engine for the South Region’s No. 2-ranked Argos. She transferred into the program last season from Ohio State and made an immediate impact, leading the team in both goals and assists. She improved on both numbers and once again is leading the team in goals (19) and assists (9) for 47 total points. The goals and points are both second-most in the division, while her goals lead the Gulf South Conference.

44 – Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Flagler has become a force to be reckoned with on the pitch the past four or five seasons and are heading for a big Showdown with Columbus State in the Peach Belt Conference tournament Finals (with the Saints looking for their fourth-consecutive PBC tournament title) on Saturday, Nov. 5. Fernandez has certainly done her part to help, leading the team in goals (18) and assists (8) for 44 points. She is tied with the Cougars’ Emma Beddow for the most goals in the conference and third-most in DII Women’s soccer, while her eight assists are the most in the PBC.

43 – Emma Beddow, Columbus State

Speaking of Beddow, the Cougars forward is the spark that leads the most explosive offense not only in the PBC, but all DII Women’s soccer. The Cougars score 4.39 goals per game, nearly one goal better than any other team in DII. Columbus State is no stranger to highly competitive, high-scoring play as a perennial tournament favorite, and has three players with double-digit goals. Beddow is the best of the bunch, currently leading the Cougars in goals scored (18) for the second year in a row. Her seven assists are best on the team and second-most in the PBC, becoming one of the more dominant players in the division.

42 – Fran Soares-Cupertino, West Virginia State

How important has Soares-Cupertino’s breakout season been for the Yellow Jackets? West Virginia State has improved from an 11-7-1 team in 2021 to 16-1-2 and atop its division in the MEC. She has scored 16 goals with 10 assists (tops in her conference), so is the major cog in an offense scoring nearly three goals per game. Soares-Cupertino was named the MEC Offensive player of the year and is hoping to get her team into the bracket this Monday.

(NOTE: All stats are through Oct. 31, 2022 and taken from NCAA.org’s official site for DII Women’s soccer stats.)