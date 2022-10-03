The 5 most important Denver Nuggets heading into the NBA season

The long wait for preseason basketball has finally come to an end, and the 2022-23 NBA regular season lies just around the corner.

The Denver Nuggets will boast one of their healthiest and most versatile squads in years. The much-anticipated returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to NBA action will allow the Nuggets to roll out one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball, assuming the team can maintain full health.

This season, Denver can lean on several Offensive threats within their first and second unit. While Nikola Jokic typically manages to run an elite offense regardless of the players around him, it will help the back-to-back MVP to have his second and third options by his side once again.

The Nuggets also made vast improvements on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, filling a major need with the signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his stout perimeter defense. The return of Davon Reed and the arrival of Bruce Brown should also shore up the team’s defensive depth.

Bolstered by a proven offense with elite weapons and newfound depth, Denver has its sights firmly set on a national NBA championship.

As the Denver Nuggets gear up for one of their most important seasons in franchise history, here are the five most important players for the team heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.