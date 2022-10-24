The 5 Biggest Fines in NBA History

The NBA loves handing out fines. While some of these fines are questionable, others are definitely deserved. A lot of individuals and organizations have received significant fines over the years. For example, over the course of his career, it’s reported that Draymond Green has been fined over $750,000. Read on to discover five of the biggest fines that the league has ever dished out.

5. Seattle Supersonics co-owner Aubrey McClendon fined $250,000

Quite a few individuals and organizations in the NBA have been fined at least $250,000 over the years. One of the most notable fines was when Aubrey McClendon, the co-owner of the Seattle Supersonics, was fined in 2007 for leaking confidential information. McClendon leaked that Seattle’s beloved Supersonics were planning to make a move from Seattle to Oklahoma. As expected, Supersonics fans were outraged. However, what really put McClendon in hot water was that NBA commissioner David Stern was furious that the information had been leaked early. Therefore, Stern happily slapped McClendon with a nice $250,000 fine.

