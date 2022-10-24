The 5 Biggest Fines in NBA History

The NBA loves handing out fines. While some of these fines are questionable, others are definitely deserved. A lot of individuals and organizations have received significant fines over the years. For example, over the course of his career, it’s reported that Draymond Green has been fined over $750,000. Read on to discover five of the biggest fines that the league has ever dished out.

5. Seattle Supersonics co-owner Aubrey McClendon fined $250,000

Quite a few individuals and organizations in the NBA have been fined at least $250,000 over the years. One of the most notable fines was when Aubrey McClendon, the co-owner of the Seattle Supersonics, was fined in 2007 for leaking confidential information. McClendon leaked that Seattle’s beloved Supersonics were planning to make a move from Seattle to Oklahoma. As expected, Supersonics fans were outraged. However, what really put McClendon in hot water was that NBA commissioner David Stern was furious that the information had been leaked early. Therefore, Stern happily slapped McClendon with a nice $250,000 fine.

4. LA Lakers forward Vladimir Radmanovic fined $500,000

Now-retired NBA player Vladimir Radmanovic, then with the Charlotte Bobcats in 2009 | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Action sports and pro basketball simply don’t mix. Unfortunately, LA Laker forward Vladimir Radmanovic had to learn this the hard way. In 2007, the forward was handed out a $500,000 fine for being caught snowboarding.

This is arguably one of the most extreme fines for a seemingly ridiculous offense. However, the NBA has strict rules in place that prevent players from participating in any “extreme sports” that have the ability to put their health and safety at significant risk.

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zf31DfP900A?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

3. New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets both fined $500,000

Tempers boiled over at Madison Square Garden on the 16th of December in 2006. The Denver Nuggets were on the verge of handing the New York Knicks a thumping when Knicks player Mardy Collins fouled Nuggets shooting guard JR Smith. When Smith crashed into the hardwood, words were exchanged. Knicks player Nate Robinson got involved in the scuffle and a Brawl ensued between the two teams. Ultimately, all players that were on the court were suspended, and both teams were handed out $500,000 fines.

2. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban fined $3 million+

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hu_82Fsn7d8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Business Billionaire Mark Cuban has a way with words, but it seems that NBA officials don’t always take kindly to Cuban’s commentary. Cuban, who is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has been handed out at least two $250,000 fines from the NBA over the years. After publicly criticizing NBA referees and dropping one too many f-bombs, Cuban was handed a $250,000 fine in 2001. This fine came right after the Mavs lost to the Pistons 107-104.

Cuban’s second $250,000 fine came in 2006, following Game 5 of the NBA Finals. During this incident, Cuban was fined an additional $250,000 for several acts of misconduct against officials. While Cuban’s total NBA fines are unknown, as the league does not always publicly announce them all, it is assumed that Cuban had paid over $3 million in fines over the last two decades.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves fined $3.5 million

The biggest NBA fine of all time may be hard to beat. In 2000, the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise was fined a whopping $3.5 million for tweaking the salary cap. The NBA put salary caps in place to prevent Franchises from stacking their teams with only elite ballers and creating Monopolies in the league.

Despite these regulations, the Timberwolves organization began engaging in under-the-table deals with Joe Smith. It was found that Smith agreed to accept an initial contract well below his market value with the promise that he would receive a multi-million dollar contract with the Timberwolves in the future. Of course, the Timberwolves paid significantly for this business deal. Only time will tell what types of fines the league will dish out next.

RELATED: Charles Barkley Once Received an Unprecedented $5,000 Fine After Making 3 In-Game Bets With Mark Jackson