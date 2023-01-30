The 4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

The 2022-23 NBA season is more than halfway through, and the trading deadline is less than two weeks away (February 9).

Therefore, there will likely be a lot of player movement around the league over the next few weeks.

On Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Miami Heat in North Carolina.

Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, who is currently a free agentis in attendance.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button