The 4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

The 2022-23 NBA season is more than halfway through, and the trading deadline is less than two weeks away (February 9).

Therefore, there will likely be a lot of player movement around the league over the next few weeks.

On Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Miami Heat in North Carolina.

Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, who is currently a free agentis in attendance.

The former first-round pick spent the first eight seasons of his career with Charlotte and averaged 19.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest over 605 regular season games.

He also led them to the NBA Playoffs twice and averaged over 20 points per contest in four different seasons.

Earlier this season, Walker played in nine games for the Dallas Mavericks, but they waived him (and no one has picked him up since).

With the Mavs, Walker averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

He’s only 32 years old, and while he is not the star he once was, there is a case to be made plenty of teams could use a player like him off the bench.

In addition to the Hornets and Mavs, Walker has also spent time with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

In 2020, they helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the trading deadline, teams may still need to fill holes on their roster for a playoff push, so Walker should be a name to keep an eye on over the next few months.