The 49ers boast the NFL’s best roster when healthy, Colin Cowherd believes

The 49ers have dealt with injuries to key players since Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. However, the team is beginning to see key players return from injury as they come off their bye week.

With San Francisco having Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair returning to the team ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football,” Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes that the 49ers are the second-best team in the NFC and ahead of a Super Bowl contender like the Buffalo Bills.

On Tuesday’s Episode of “The Herd,” Cowherd ranked his 10 best teams in the league this season and despite not leading the NFC West, the radio host put the 49ers at No. 4 is his hierarchy.

“Niners, in my opinion, when healthy, have the best roster in the league,” Cowherd said. “Do you know they have the fewest third and outs in the NFL? And you don’t like [Jimmy] Garoppolo and he hasn’t had many of his weapons.

“Now they’re getting healthy. Here comes their fullback. Here comes Deebo Samuel. Here comes Elijah Mitchell. One total defense, fewest three and outs. They’re just banged up. I don’t know what it is, but they ‘ve been banged up for three or four years with Kyle Shanahan. But they’re getting healthy. Watch out.”

The 49ers hope to have a good portion of their injured players back in the lineup soon to push for the NFC West division or a Wild Card spot for the playoffs.

After a week off, the 49ers return to action when they host Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

