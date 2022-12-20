The 45 Rookies to make the annual showcase game

The best players to ever step foot onto a basketball court have all been recognized with various awards over the years as becoming an NBA All-Star is among the highest individual honors in the game.

Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has the most All-Star Appearances with 19, while Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have each made the annual showcase 18 times. James, who is expected to pass Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer, is all but a lock to earn his 19th nod this season.

With only 12 roster spots available in each conference, becoming an All-Star is incredibly difficult. The odds of appearing in the game as a first-year player are even lower as there have only been 45 rookies to make it in history.

The number of Rookie players in the All-Star Game has dwindled drastically over the years. The last Rookie to be voted an All-Star was Blake Griffin in 2011 with the Los Angeles Clippers as there have only been 10 Rookies to make the game since 1985.

Rookie Wire decided to take a look at every Rookie to become an All-Star.

Larry Foust, Fort Wayne Pistons

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network

Year: 1950-51

Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics

Bob Cousy Celtics

Photo by: NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1950-51

Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors

AP Photo

Year: 1950-51

Don Sunderlage, Milwaukee Hawks

Year: 1953-54

Jack Molinas, Fort Wayne Pistons

Year: 1953-54

Ray Felix, Baltimore Bullets

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network

Year: 1953-54

Frank Selvy, Baltimore Bullets

Year: 1954-55

Bob Pettit, Milwaukee Hawks

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network

Year: 1954-55

Maurice Stokes, Rochester Royals

Year: 1955-56

Tom Heinsohn, Boston Celtics

Tommy Heinsohn

Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1956-57

Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers

Elgin Baylor Lakers

NBAE/Getty Images

Year: 1958-59

Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

Wilt Chamberlain Philadelphia Warriors

Ken Regan/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1959-60

Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

Jerry West

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1960-61

Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

Oscar Robertson Cincinnati Royals

NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1960-61

Walt Bellamy, Chicago Packers

Walt Bellamy Chicago Packers

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1961-62

Terry Dischinger, Chicago Zephyrs

Terry Dischinger Chicago Zephyrs

NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1962-63

Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1963-64

Luke Jackson, Philadelphia 76ers

Year: 1964-65

Willis Reed, New York Knicks

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1964-65

Rick Barry, San Francisco Warriors

Rick Barry San Francisco Warriors

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1965-66

Wes Unseld, Baltimore Bullets

Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1968-69

Elvin Hayes, San Diego Rockets

Elvin Hayes San Diego Rockets

Vernon Biever/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1968-69

Lew Alcindor, Milwaukee Bucks

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Milwaukee Bucks

AP Photo

Year: 1969-70

Geoff Petrie, Portland Trail Blazers

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1970-71

John Johnson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1970-71

Sidney Wicks, Portland Trail Blazers

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1971-72

Alvan Adams, Phoenix Suns

Alvan Adams Suns

AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy

Year: 1975-76

Walter Davis, Phoenix Suns

Walter Davis Suns

AP Photo

Year: 1977-78

Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

Photo by Jim Cummins/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1979-80

Bill Cartwright, New York Knicks

Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Year: 1979-80

Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

Larry Bird Celtics 1979

AP Photo

Year: 1979-80

Buck Williams, New Jersey Nets

Buck Williams Nets

AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr.

Year: 1981-82

Kelly Tripucka, Detroit Pistons

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1981-82

Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

Isiah Thomas

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1981-82

Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

Ralph Sampson Rockets 1983 NBA draft

AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler

Year: 1983-84

Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1984-85

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan Rookie season

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1984-85

Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1985-86

David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

Photo by Chuck Solomon/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1989-90

Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 1991-92

Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando Magic

Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Magic

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Year: 1992-93

Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

AP Photo/Ruth Fremson

Year: 1994-95

Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

Craig Jones/Allsport

Year: 1997-98

Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2002-03

Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2010-11

