The 45 Rookies to make the annual showcase game
The best players to ever step foot onto a basketball court have all been recognized with various awards over the years as becoming an NBA All-Star is among the highest individual honors in the game.
Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has the most All-Star Appearances with 19, while Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have each made the annual showcase 18 times. James, who is expected to pass Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer, is all but a lock to earn his 19th nod this season.
With only 12 roster spots available in each conference, becoming an All-Star is incredibly difficult. The odds of appearing in the game as a first-year player are even lower as there have only been 45 rookies to make it in history.
The number of Rookie players in the All-Star Game has dwindled drastically over the years. The last Rookie to be voted an All-Star was Blake Griffin in 2011 with the Los Angeles Clippers as there have only been 10 Rookies to make the game since 1985.
Rookie Wire decided to take a look at every Rookie to become an All-Star.
Larry Foust, Fort Wayne Pistons
Year: 1950-51
Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
Year: 1950-51
Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors
Year: 1950-51
Don Sunderlage, Milwaukee Hawks
Year: 1953-54
Jack Molinas, Fort Wayne Pistons
Year: 1953-54
Ray Felix, Baltimore Bullets
Year: 1953-54
Frank Selvy, Baltimore Bullets
Year: 1954-55
Bob Pettit, Milwaukee Hawks
Year: 1954-55
Maurice Stokes, Rochester Royals
Year: 1955-56
Tom Heinsohn, Boston Celtics
Year: 1956-57
Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers
Year: 1958-59
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
Year: 1959-60
Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers
Year: 1960-61
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
Year: 1960-61
Walt Bellamy, Chicago Packers
Year: 1961-62
Terry Dischinger, Chicago Zephyrs
Year: 1962-63
Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals
Year: 1963-64
Luke Jackson, Philadelphia 76ers
Year: 1964-65
Willis Reed, New York Knicks
Year: 1964-65
Rick Barry, San Francisco Warriors
Year: 1965-66
Wes Unseld, Baltimore Bullets
Year: 1968-69
Elvin Hayes, San Diego Rockets
Year: 1968-69
Lew Alcindor, Milwaukee Bucks
Year: 1969-70
Geoff Petrie, Portland Trail Blazers
Year: 1970-71
John Johnson, Cleveland Cavaliers
Year: 1970-71
Sidney Wicks, Portland Trail Blazers
Year: 1971-72
Alvan Adams, Phoenix Suns
Year: 1975-76
Walter Davis, Phoenix Suns
Year: 1977-78
Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
Year: 1979-80
Bill Cartwright, New York Knicks
Year: 1979-80
Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
Year: 1979-80
Buck Williams, New Jersey Nets
Year: 1981-82
Kelly Tripucka, Detroit Pistons
Year: 1981-82
Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
Year: 1981-82
Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
Year: 1983-84
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets
Year: 1984-85
Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
Year: 1984-85
Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks
Year: 1985-86
David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs
Year: 1989-90
Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets
Year: 1991-92
Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando Magic
Year: 1992-93
Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons
Year: 1994-95
Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
Year: 1997-98
Yao Ming, Houston Rockets
Year: 2002-03
Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
Year: 2010-11
