The 39-goal star would be a ‘statement signing’ at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers would make a ‘statement signing’ by bringing Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha to the club, according to Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Old Gold manager Julen Lopetegui needs some more attacking firepower if he wants to lead his new club to safety, given that they are the Premier League’s lowest scorers, with just eight goals to their name so far.

Wolves transfer news – Matheus Cunha

There are conflicting reports surrounding the stage Wolves are at in negotiations for Cunha, but it is clear that he is being eyed up for a move to Molineux in the January transfer window.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that Fosun were ‘close’ to agreeing a deal with Atletico for the transfer of the Brazilian, while they also indicate that the club have begun talks with the player himself regarding his contract.

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley then followed that up by claiming that Wolves are ‘still very much in the hunt’ for the forward, but indicated that talks are not as advanced than had been previously documented.

While the Wanderers’ interest in the forward is clear, they will have to fend off interest from other English Clubs if they are to get a deal over the line, with the Athletic reporting that Everton are long-term admirers, while Leeds United and Aston Villa are also both considering moves.

What has Taylor said about Cunha?

Taylor states that Wolves definitely need to strengthen in the January transfer window, but also believes that it is vital that they identify the right players, and Cunha could fit the bill.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: “They need to spend but importantly it needs to be the right recruitment, so I think that Cunha would be a statement signing if that came off.”

Matheus Cunha’s career stats

The versatile attacker, who is able to play across the front three, as per Transfermarkt, is still only 23 and has plenty of room to grow, but he has had a Distinguished career up to this point, earning himself a £21.5m move to Spanish Giants Atletico with his impressive displays for Hertha Berlin, as per ESPN.

While the move to the Metropolitano Stadium has not gone exactly to plan, the ‘Absolute baller‘, as lauded by journalist Alan Rzepa, still has an impressive record in his career up to this point, registering 39 goals and 29 assists in 178 professional games, as per Transfermarkt.

Such is the playmaker’s ability at bringing his teammates into the game, he has averaged 0.35 assists per 90 in the past year, as per FBref, a figure that places him in the 97th percentile compared to his positional peers.

With Wolves in dire need of goals, considering Strikers Hee-chan Hwang and Diego Costa are both on zero so far, as per TransfermarktCunha could be the creative spark that they need to turn their poor form around.

previous story



News Now – Sport News