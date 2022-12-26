The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ blowout Christmas Day loss versus the Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) lost 118-139 to the Boston Celtics (24-10) in a Christmas Day Duel between the two best teams in the entire NBA. This is the first three-game losing streak of the season for Milwaukee, as they are now 1.5 games back of Boston for the #1 seed in the East. Here are the three key takeaways from the game.

The JT and JB duo took over in the second half

The sell-out crowd in the TD Garden was rocking from the start and the Celtics gave them something to cheer about from the get-go starting off hot. The Bucks would steady the Storm and go into Halftime only down one, but the second half was a different story.

First, Jayson Tatum went off in the third quarter, scoring 20 points in that period alone to separate the Celtics to a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. JT showed out on the big stage, finishing the game with 41 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a poster dunk over the Greek Freak.

But Tatum wasn’t alone, as his running mate Jaylen Brown took the mantle in the fourth quarter, knocking in shot after shot and sealing the big win for the Celtics. Jaylen finished with 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists to prove once again this is quite possibly the best duo in the NBA.

Three-point shooting

Efficiency from deep has been the Achilles Hell of the Bucks this season and the Celtics took advantage of that. Boston shot a very efficient 19-39 (48.7%) from deep, led by Jaylen Brown (5-9), Al Horford (3-6), and Grant Williams (3-5).

On the other side, the Bucks weren’t horrible from deep, shooting 13-16 (36.1%), but it was way too low and inefficient to match up with the Celtics’ hot shooting night. Jrue Holiday (3-6) and Pat Connaughton (4-7) were feeling it, but the rest of the team didn’t shoot too efficiently, and that cost the Bucks, especially in the second half.

Not a bad Offensive night

When you look at the box score, it doesn’t look that bad. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way per usual, scoring 27 points (9-22 FG, 8-12 FT) with 9 rebounds and 3 assists, but this was far from his best performance.

Jrue Holiday was solid bringing in 23 points with 6 rebounds and 7 assists, while Brook Lopez chipped in 16 points and 5 rebounds. But the Bucks needed more from their center on the defensive side of the floor, as the league leader in blocks per game finished with only 1 rejection on the night.

The role players were also good, led by Pat Connaughton (15 points) and Joe Ingles (11 points), but a lot was left to desire from one of the best 6th men in the NBA, Bobby Portis Jr. who gave them only 4 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

All in all, it was about not being able to stop the Celtics’ Onslaught in the second half, rather than being able to match Offensive firepower.

What’s next

The Bucks will finish their tough road trip on Wednesday in Chicago and try to end the losing streak against the Bulls.