The 28-goal striker will be ‘flattered’ by St Mary’s interest

Southampton ‘should have confidence’ that they can Lure Goncalo Ramos to St Mary’s during the January window as the Benfica star will be ‘flattered’ by their interest, transfer Insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

Having been appointed as Saints’ new boss a matter of weeks ago, Nathan Jones will be handed his first opportunity to bolster the Squad he inherited next month.

Southampton transfer news – Goncalo Ramos

Jones has told GiveMeSport that Southampton could reignite their interest in Ramos during the early stages of 2023.

But the journalist suggests Saints may face competition from the likes of Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United for the Portugal international’s signature.

Ramos has a £105million release clause written into his Benfica contract and, while suitors will not necessarily need to part with that figure in order to acquire his services, his current employers are seeking upwards of £39million.

Southampton are long-term admirers of the striker and held talks over a £25 million deal after arranging a meeting with Benfica’s Hierarchy during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, but he remained in his Homeland instead of heading to the south coast.

However, a switch to St Mary’s could reportedly ‘become an option’ if Ramos opts to leave the Portuguese Giants in January.

What has Dean Jones said about Ramos?

Jones believes Southampton should not be fearful of missing out on Ramos’ signature after failing to lure him to the Premier League prior to the summer’s September 1 deadline.

The journalist feels the 21-year-old ought to see the interest coming from St Mary’s as a compliment.

When asked whether Southampton should be optimistic about their hopes of Landing Ramos after initially courting him during the summer, Jones told GiveMeSport: “Exactly. I think they should have confidence rather than concern.

“I think, in a way, a player should be flattered by the fact that this club liked him in the first place.”





Would Ramos be a good signing for Southampton?

Southampton currently find themselves in the Premier League’s relegation zone, so it is clear that Jones could do with some reinforcements.

Ramos would make Saints a bigger Threat in the final third of the pitch as he has already scored 28 goals and registered a further 10 assists during the early stages of his Benfica career, according to Transfermarkt.

He also made a lasting impression when he was given the chance to showcase his talent at the World Cup.

Ramos was handed a perfect 10/10 rating by WhoScored when he grabbed a hat-trick and an assist during Portugal’s last 16 thumping of Switzerland.

The Olhao-born star has also been impressive during the domestic campaign, averaging a goal every 90 minutes in the Portuguese top flight, further emphasizing that he could be exactly what Southampton are looking for as they aim to climb away from danger.

