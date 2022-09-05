The 25 pros who earned their PGA Tour cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Will Gordon earned the top spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points list. Getty Images

Twenty-five pros saw dreams realized and jobs won back this week at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals have come to a close where the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour and the players ranked 126 to 200 on the PGA Tour battled it out for 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season, which starts in two weeks at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. This is in addition to the 25 cards already awarded to the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list.

The top finisher in the combined points list, including both the regular season and finals, gets full status on the PGA Tour and spots in The Players Championship and US Open for next year. That Honor went to Justin Suh, who won the season-ending event at Victoria National with a 21-under-par score to vault from 8th to first in the overall standings.

You can find the full list of players who earned their PGA Tour cards in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals series below.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals Top 25

Well. 1 – Will Gordon

Well. 2 – David Lingmerth

Well. 3 – Austin Eckroat

Well. 4 – Philip Knowles

Well. 5 – Michael Gligic

Well. 6 – Dean Burmester

Well. 7 – Eric Cole

Well. 8 – Joseph Bramlett

Well. 9 – Austin Cook

Well. 10 – Nick Hardy

Well. 11 – Henrik Norlander

Well. 12 – Ben Martin

Well. 13 – Ryan Armour

Well. 14 – Nicholas Lindheim

Well. 15 – Brent Grant

Well. 16 – Carson Young

Well. 17 – Scott Harrington and Thomas Detry

Well. 19 – Tano Goya

Well. 20 – Nicolas Echavarria

Well. 21 – Sam Stevens

Well. 22 – Matti Schmid

Well. 23 – Brice Garnett

Well. 24 – Brian Stuart

Well. 25 – Kyle Westmoreland

Some notables who were unable to advance include former PGA Tour winners Sean O’Hair, Satoshi Kodaira, Vaughn Taylor, Camilo Villegas, Bill Haas, Martin Trainer and Tommy Gainey. Notable up-and-comers who failed to earn tour cards were Chris Gotterup, Norman Xiong and Pierceson Coody.