The 25 pros who earned their PGA Tour cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Twenty-five pros saw dreams realized and jobs won back this week at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals have come to a close where the top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour and the players ranked 126 to 200 on the PGA Tour battled it out for 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season, which starts in two weeks at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. This is in addition to the 25 cards already awarded to the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list.
The top finisher in the combined points list, including both the regular season and finals, gets full status on the PGA Tour and spots in The Players Championship and US Open for next year. That Honor went to Justin Suh, who won the season-ending event at Victoria National with a 21-under-par score to vault from 8th to first in the overall standings.
You can find the full list of players who earned their PGA Tour cards in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals series below.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals Top 25
Well. 1 – Will Gordon
Well. 2 – David Lingmerth
Well. 3 – Austin Eckroat
Well. 4 – Philip Knowles
Well. 5 – Michael Gligic
Well. 6 – Dean Burmester
Well. 7 – Eric Cole
Well. 8 – Joseph Bramlett
Well. 9 – Austin Cook
Well. 10 – Nick Hardy
Well. 11 – Henrik Norlander
Well. 12 – Ben Martin
Well. 13 – Ryan Armour
Well. 14 – Nicholas Lindheim
Well. 15 – Brent Grant
Well. 16 – Carson Young
Well. 17 – Scott Harrington and Thomas Detry
Well. 19 – Tano Goya
Well. 20 – Nicolas Echavarria
Well. 21 – Sam Stevens
Well. 22 – Matti Schmid
Well. 23 – Brice Garnett
Well. 24 – Brian Stuart
Well. 25 – Kyle Westmoreland
Some notables who were unable to advance include former PGA Tour winners Sean O’Hair, Satoshi Kodaira, Vaughn Taylor, Camilo Villegas, Bill Haas, Martin Trainer and Tommy Gainey. Notable up-and-comers who failed to earn tour cards were Chris Gotterup, Norman Xiong and Pierceson Coody.