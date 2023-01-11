The 25 best Rookies from the 2022 NFL season

One season in, and the 2022 NFL draft class appears to be a strong one based on rookie performances. So with that in mind, these are the 25 top rookies of the 2022 NFL season.

Sauce Gardner, CB, Jets

Gardner is following in the footsteps of former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis as an elite cover corner. He’s likely to win Defensive Rookie of the Year after making the Pro Bowl and leading the league in passes defended.

2. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions

Hutchinson was as advertised as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, helping provide the Lions with a formidable pass rush after recording 9.5 sacks and 52 tackles. He stood out as the season progressed as one of the most impactful defensive players in the league.

3. Tariq Woolen, CB, Seahawks

The 6-foot-4 Woolen showed raw tools through the draft process but fell to the fifth round due to his lack of experience. Head Coach Pete Carroll has shown a keen eye for late-round defensive backs in his tenure with Seattle, and that continues with Woolen, Emerging as a Pro Bowler with a league-high six picks.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

The Jets’ quarterback situation has been a mess for most of 2022, yet Wilson didn’t let him stop him from accumulating over 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie campaign. The 10th overall pick in the draft established himself as the top wideout of his draft class in 2022.

5. Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Olave emerged as the top target in New Orleans, staying on the field for most of the year while Veterans Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry struggled through injuries. They finished the season with just over 1,000 yards and four scores.

6. Jaquan Brisker, S, Bears

The Bears found some encouraging signs from a limited rookie class led by Brisker. He had 104 tackles, four sacks, and one interception in 15 games.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

Pierce was one of the few bright spots on the Texans’ roster this season, leading all rookies for most of the season with 939 rushing yards. The bruising back looks like a Steal out of the fourth round and a building block for the team.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

Some questioned why the Seahawks would spend a second-round pick on Walker when they had Rashaad Penny. Penny’s midseason injury allowed Walker to emerge as the starter, and the former Michigan State back averaged nearly five yards per carry with over 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

9. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

The running back is more important in Arthur Smith’s Falcons offense than most other teams with a run-heavy scheme, and Allgeier has been up to the challenge as a rookie. The fifth-round pick garnered more work late in the season, accumulating over 1,100 yards from scrimmage.

Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Ravens

Linderbaum was part of a Ravens Offensive line reboot, making an immediate impact at center after being drafted 25th overall. The Iowa alum has further strengthened his alma mater’s reputation as an offensive line factory.

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

Mr. Irrelevant, as the final pick of the 2022 draft, Purdy has already proven opposing teams wrong with the success of his rookie season. He could lead the 49ers in the Playoffs after going 5-0 as a starter during the regular season, showing the same accuracy and vision that he did at Iowa State. With Trey Lance returning from injury next season, San Francisco has an embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position.

12. Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

There have certainly been some hiccups for Pickett in his rookie season, but the first-round pick showed nerves of steel with four game-winning drives. Pittsburgh hopes to build a better roster around Pickett in the offseason.

13. Charles Cross, OT, Seahawks

Seattle has been searching for a young left tackle for many years, and Cross looks like he will fill the role just fine. The ninth overall pick in the draft has performed very well and started every game.

Jalen Pitre, S, Texans

Houston is rebuilding its defense, with Pitre playing a big part. The second-round pick had 147 tackles and five interceptions as one of the most productive safeties in the league.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

Green Bay’s wide receiver room appeared barren following the offseason, although Watson’s development gives them something to look forward to in the future. He’s shown flashes as a star, scoring eight touchdowns in four games from Weeks 10-13.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

Lloyd has been a tackling machine for an Emerging Jags defense. The first-round pick had 115 tackles and three picks, showing his elite physical tools.

Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders

Robinson is a remarkable story, Surviving a gunshot wound from a carjacking attempt during the preseason not only to return but lead the Washington backfield. The third-round pick became a clear workhorse during the second half of the season, helping lead a lackluster offense to playoff contention.

18. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Giants

Thibodeaux overcame early-season injury issues to have a strong rookie season. They added more talent to the Giants’ front seven with four sacks and 49 tackles.

19. George Pickens, WR, Steelers

Pickens’ rookie production was inconsistent, but the second-round pick showed more than a few flashes. His highlight catches will live on forever, and he looks like a potential star as he garners more experience.

James Houston, LB, Lions

Emerging on the roster during the second half of the season, Houston has been a revelation for Detroit’s defense, with eight sacks over a six-game stretch. The sixth-round pick out of Jackson State will be out to prove he’s not a flash in the pan next season.

21. Drake London, WR, Falcons

The No. 1 receiver job was there for the taking in Atlanta, and London ran with it. The first-round pick had 72 catches for 866 yards and four touchdowns, stats more impressive with the fact that the Falcons’ offense was so run-heavy.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Ravens

Baltimore Desperately needed to shore up their secondary Entering the 2022 season, and Hamilton was a strong contributor. The first-rounder out of Notre Dame emerged as a starter late in the season with 62 tackles and two sacks.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

The Speedy Pacheco was a key part of the Chiefs’ offense after Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an injury, averaging nearly five yards per carry. The seventh-round pick looks like a draft steal and future contributor for the high-powered KC offense.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

The first running back drafted in 2022, Hall played the part with touchdowns in five of seven games before suffering a torn ACL in Week 7. He had nearly 100 yards from scrimmage per game and looks like an Offensive star if he can get healthy for 2023 .

Jack Jones, CB, Patriots

There were some doubts about the Patriots defense after losing significant talent in the offseason, although Jones helped keep the unit as one of the best in the league. The fourth-round corner is already 25 and played like an experienced veteran before a season-ending knee injury.

