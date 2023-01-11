The 25 best Rookies from the 2022 NFL season

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA Today Sports Images

Mr. Irrelevant, as the final pick of the 2022 draft, Purdy has already proven opposing teams wrong with the success of his rookie season. He could lead the 49ers in the Playoffs after going 5-0 as a starter during the regular season, showing the same accuracy and vision that he did at Iowa State. With Trey Lance returning from injury next season, San Francisco has an embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position.