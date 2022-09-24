The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach | Courses

Heading to the Grand Strand and trying to figure out where to play? We’ve got you covered. In this collection of the best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach, we’ve selected the top 25 courses you should consider on your next trip. In an area with over 90 courses, these are the best of the best. This collection includes current members of our 100 Greatest Public and Best in State lists, as well as lesser-known gems worth playing.