The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach | Courses
There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
One of America’s most recognizable golf destinations, Myrtle Beach has long been a favorite for golfers planning a trip. For good reason: The Grand Strand boasts more than 90 courses, most of them public, with affordable rates. What’s more, there are many multi-course resorts that offer stay-and-play packages, delivering the value and convenience perfect for a trip.
Heading to the Grand Strand and trying to figure out where to play? We’ve got you covered. In this collection of the best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach, we’ve selected the top 25 courses you should consider on your next trip. In an area with over 90 courses, these are the best of the best. This collection includes current members of our 100 Greatest Public and Best in State lists, as well as lesser-known gems worth playing.
Scroll on to learn more about each course and read reviews from our course-ranking panelists. We hope you enjoy Exploring our searchable course database, Places to Play, the new hub of Golf Digest courses content.
.