The 22-year-old goal-machine admits he’s desperate to play for Liverpool

Danish forward Casper Tengstedt has admitted that he’s desperate to play for Liverpool one day.

Speaking to TV2, the 22-year-old, who plays in Norway for Rosenborg, had this to say.

“My dream is to one day play at Liverpool. Of course, you just have to be allowed to dream. But otherwise, I don’t have a career plan that I want to go to Spain or Germany. I have not. I try to take it a little as it comes. I try to follow my gut feeling, just like when Rosenborg approached me,” he said.

Tengstedt trying to catch Liverpool’s attention

If you had to Google Tengstedt’s name, then don’t worry, you’re not alone. He’s hardly a household name.

Should he continue his current form though, he soon may be. Having joined Rosenborg this summer, Tengstedt has smashed in seven goals in eight games.

That form has seen him brought into the Danish U21 squad, for whom he has played three times.

At the moment, he perhaps isn’t playing at a level that would put him on Liverpool’s radar. But that kind of goal record is impressive for a young player, whatever the level.

Tengstedt’s goals have helped Rosenborg to third in the table as they chase a European place. Should they achieve that, and the striker can showcase his talents at a higher level, it will increase his exposure.

Liverpool have been guilty of missing out on a striker from the Norwegian league before. On that occasion they let a chap called Erling Haaland slip through their fingers. What ever happened to him?

Tengstedt’s talents look far less prodigious. But now that he’s signaled his intention to one day play at Anfield, maybe it’s worth Liverpool’s recruitment staff taking a closer look at him.

