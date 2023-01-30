The 2023 NFL salary cap hits record high

The 2023 offseason is in full swing for 30 of the 32 NFL franchises. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl, the rest of the league is looking ahead to the start of the new league year and free agency.

The NFL’s official tampering period will begin on March 13th, with the new league year beginning March 15th. That is when teams can start to make moves and bring in Veteran Talent via free agency.

Up until this point, no one knew what the 2023 salary cap number would be…until now.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the new salary cap number in 2023 is a whopping $224.8 million.

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet. That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), $198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

After the league negotiated new television deals this past offseason, it was expected that the salary cap would increase, but not many predicted it to go all the way to $224 million dollars.

What this means for all teams, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, has yet to be known. Teams are currently in the midst of signing free agent players to future/reserve contracts, and plenty of moves have to be made to create and manipulate the salary cap. Throw in the rollover money from 2022 and this number can look vastly different for teams.

In other words, this number will fluctuate between now and the start of the new league year, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year and free agency .