The 2023 LIV Golf schedule features multiple courses with PGA Tour pedigrees

Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Club is set to host the LIV Golf season opener in 2023, and according to a tentative schedule obtained by GolfChannel.com, it won’t be the only course with a PGA Tour pedigree to join the Breakaway circuit.

According to the schedule, LIV Golf will start its season Feb. 24-26 in Mayakoba, which had hosted the World Wide Technology Championship since 2007, followed by an event in Arizona March 17-19.

After that, the tour’s schedule for 2023 is, tentatively, as follows:

March 31-April 2 in Florida

April 21-23 in Australia

April 28-30 in Singapore

May 12-14 in Oklahoma

May 26-28 in Washington, DC

June 9-11 in Boston

June 30-July 2 in Spain

July 7-9 in London

August 4-6 in West Virginia

August 11-13 in New Jersey

September 1-3 in Chicago

September 15-17 in Miami (Team Finale)

The Arizona event will be played at The Gallery at Dove Mountain in Tucson, which hosted the WGC-Match Play in 2007 and ’08. The West Virginia event will be played on The Greenbrier’s Old White course, which hosted a Tour event from 2010 to ’19. Valderrama, site of a World Golf Championship in 1999 and ’00 and the 1997 Ryder Cup, will host the circuit’s event in Spain.

Trump Doral, another long-time Tour venue, will again host the Saudi-backed league’s team championship. The venues for the March stop in Florida and the May event in Oklahoma were not listed on the schedule.

Only one of the 14 events is scheduled to be played opposite a major, World Golf Championship or one of the Tour’s “elevated” events. That is the LIV event at Bedminster in New Jersey, which will be played the same week as the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis — the first of the three Tour playoff events.