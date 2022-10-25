The 2022 World Choreography Awards – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The 2022 World Choreography Awards celebrates the world’s most innovative choreographers with over 45 clips from nine categories: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality Show/Competition, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content, Live Stage Performance For Broadcast and Digital Content Independent.

The World Choreography Awards, known as the “Oscars of Dance,” celebrates the world’s best media choreographers in dance every year.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the very best dance content in the world on one stage for one night only,” explains Founder and Producer Allen Walls.

The 2022 Awards will include six live performances and a special segment honoring Bill Prudich, Founder and Director of the Edge Performing Arts Center, with the Outstanding Educator Honor, for providing an elite training ground in Los Angeles for the world’s best Dancers for 30 years.

This year’s Nominees include three-time Emmy Award Winner Derek Hough, Nominated in Television Award Show/Special and Television Reality Show/Competition, for his work on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars and Disney’s Queen Singalong. In the Motion Picture category, the choreographers include Tony Award Winner Justin Peck (West Side Story), Ashley Wallen (Cinderella) and Chris Scott (In The Heights). Also Nominated is three-time Emmy Award Winner Mandy Moore, two-time Emmy Award Winner Tessandra Chaves (along with Derek in the Television Awards Show/Special category), and two-time Emmy Award Winner Kathryn Burns.

Blake McGrath choreography.

When:

Tuesday, November 15

Where:

Avalon Hollywood

1735 Vine St, Hollywood, CA 90028

Nominee List>>

About The World Choreography Awards

The World Choreography Awards is an annual live Awards show that celebrates creativity and innovation by recognizing Excellence in the art of dance Choreography across media. Founded in 2011 by Allen Walls, the Choreo Awards take place every year, in Los Angeles, to showcase the most innovative and original works by the world’s best choreographers Featured in television, film, commercials, digital content, and music videos. The show is produced and directed by its founder, Allen Walls and co-produced by Cheryl Baxter-Ratliff.