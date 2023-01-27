The 2022 PFWA NFL All-Rookie team

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of Writers who cover the NFL and the 32 Franchises all over the country. At the conclusion of the season, they vote on on-field awards and recognitions, including an All-NFL team, all-conference teams and all-rookie teams.

Who were the best Rookies in 2022?

Below is the complete roster of the 2022 PFWA All-rookie team.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe to Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Quarterback

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Running back

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Wide receiver

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Tight end

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Offensive line

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears

T Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

G Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers

G Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders

C Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive line

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

Linebackers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars

Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions

Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

Cornerback

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Safety

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans

Special teams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

P Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans

KR Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts

PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

Story Originally appeared on Cards Wire