The 2022 PFWA NFL All-Rookie team
The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of Writers who cover the NFL and the 32 Franchises all over the country. At the conclusion of the season, they vote on on-field awards and recognitions, including an All-NFL team, all-conference teams and all-rookie teams.
Who were the best Rookies in 2022?
Below is the complete roster of the 2022 PFWA All-rookie team.
Quarterback
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Running back
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Wide receiver
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Tight end
Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Offensive line
T Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears
T Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
G Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers
G Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders
C Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive line
Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs
Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
Linebackers
Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars
Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions
Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
Cornerback
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
Safety
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans
Special teams
K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
P Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans
KR Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts
PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
