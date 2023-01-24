The 2022 PFWA All-NFL team

The 2022 NFL regular season is over and it is time for end-of-season awards. The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), comprised of football reporters and analysts across the country, voted on the top players at each position in the league and in each conference.

Below is the full All-NFL team, as voted on by the PFWA.

Quarterback

Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive line

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

OLB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Cornerback

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos

Safeties

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

S Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special teams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

K Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

