THE 2022 OVC VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD IS SET AS UT MARTIN WILL HOST AND ENTER AS NO. 1 SEED

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship field is set. The University of Tennessee at Martin enters the event as the top seed and will host the three-day event that runs from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tennessee Tech earned the No. 2 seed and is followed by No. 3 Morehead State, No. 4 Eastern Illinois, No. 5 Southeast Missouri, No. 6 Tennessee State, No. 7 Lindenwood and No. 8 SIUE.

The Skyhawks clinched their first OVC regular season championship since 2002 and third overall in school history after going 15-3 in league play. Those 15 OVC victories are tied for the most in UT Martin history. This week marks the third time that the OVC Championship tournament will be held inside Skyhawk Fieldhouse (also hosting in 2001 and 2002).

The schedule is listed below as the entire tournament will be streamed live on ESPN+. For those direct links – as well as links to live stats and other information about the event – ​​click on the Championship Central webpage at the link above.

2022 OVC Volleyball Championship Schedule

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday, Nov. 17

Match 1 – No. 3 Morehead State vs. No. 6 Tennessee State, 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

Match 2 – No. 2 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 7 at Lindenwood, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Match 3 – No. 4 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 5 Southeast Missouri, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Match 4 – No. 1 UT Martin vs. No. 8 SIUE, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

SEMIFINALS – Friday, Nov. 18

Match 5 – Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner, 3 pm (ESPN+)

Match 6 – Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner, 6 pm (ESPN+)

CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, Nov. 19

Match 7 – Match 5 Winner vs. Match 6 Winner, 7 pm (ESPN+)