The 2022 Globe All-Area Volleyball Team – The Globe

FIRST TEAM
Maci Farmer
Senior setter
Jackson County Central
A natural-born team leader, Farmer was named along with teammate Emma Haren to the all-state Class AA team as a senior. An outstanding athlete and team captain, she marshaled the Huskies’ forces in 2022 en route to her second straight appearance on the All-Area first team. Farmer made the best out of any ball she reached. Had 889 set assists this fall season (finishing her career with 1,960) and also had 160 digs, 25 blocks and served at 94.7 percent with 43 aces.
Tarren Spartz
Senior hitter
Worthington
Since she joined the Trojans varsity girls volleyball team as a freshman, Spartz — now a two-time first team All-Area pick — showed early promise and steady growth until, as a senior team leader, she ripped 350 kills with 251 digs . Hard-hitting and consistent, the 6-foot Spartz broke her own single-season school record this fall with 66 ace serves. “She was great to have been a part of my first go-round as head coach. She is hard-working and tenacious,” said Coach Courtney Opdahl.
Samantha Untiedt
Junior setter-hitter
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda
An excellent all-around athlete, Untiedt was asked to play a variety of roles for HL-O/F and always responded with positive energy as well as impressive statistics. One moment she attacks, another moment she sets, another moment she makes a great save. Gets the most from her 5-7 stature. Came up with more than 400 set assists, 300 digs, and served at 95 percent this fall. Was an MVP on a national Champion 15U Kairos club team based in Sioux Falls, SD
Ellie Way
Senior hitter
Worthington
Another four-year varsity player for the Trojans, Weg joined with Tarren Spartz to provide an outstanding 1-2 Punch at the net. Weg’s knowledge of the game, her ability to read and anticipate, is her strength. Accumulated 308 kills and 267 digs in her senior season, and has 277 career blocks. Weg, who will play volleyball at Dordt University next year, played a significant role in Worthington’s upset section tournament win over the No. 2 team in Class AAA, Willmar.
Kayla Hubbling
Senior hitter
Pipestone Area
The top player on a state tournament team, Hubbling totaled 320 kills this season while serving at 92 percent with about a hundred digs. She also had 32 blocks. She was credited with 22 kills in the state Class AA consolation championship game against Belle Plaine. The 6-0 senior missed most of the 2021 season with a broken fibula, but she came back strong in ’22. “Her attitude on the court was always positive, always uplifting to her teammates,” said PA head Coach Dave Dulas.
Emma Haren
Junior hitter
Jackson County Central
A devoted volleyball player, Haren has worked hard to take her game to the next level, and it was good enough to earn her Class AA all-state recognition as a junior. A strong player in both the front and back row, she helped JCC reach the state tournament as a sophomore and produced many more thrilling hits this fall. Accumulated 390 kills this season along with 273 digs. Huskies head Coach Deidre Wierson explained, “We can’t wait to have her back next season.”
SECOND TEAM
Tristyn Maras
Junior hitter
Windom Area
Melody Remund
Senior libero
Pipestone Area
Sadie Krahling
Junior hitter
Adrian/Ellsworth
Madelyn Schumacher
Senior hitter
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda
Ana Veldkamp
Junior setter
Southwest Minnesota Christian
Alyda Vande Griend
Junior hitter
Edgerton Public
THIRD TEAM
Addison Jennigs
Junior setter
Westbrook-Walnut Grove
Emma Rasche
Junior libero
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda
Meghan Lingen
Senior setter
Pipestone Area
Hubbling
Senior hitter
Pipestone Area
Arinn McGee
Senior hitter
Pipestone Area
Elliot Espenson
Senior hitter
Windom Area
HONORABLE MENTION
Natalie Wahl
Westbrook-Walnut Grove
Myah Vander Maten
Southwest Minnesota Christian
Makenna Moss
Southwest Minnesota Christian
Hali Bullerman
Adrian/Ellsworth
Peyton Hanson
Jackson County Central
Kate Slettum
Murray County Central
