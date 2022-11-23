The 2022 Globe All-Area Volleyball Team – The Globe

FIRST TEAM

Maci Farmer Tim Middagh/The Globe

Maci Farmer

Senior setter

Jackson County Central

A natural-born team leader, Farmer was named along with teammate Emma Haren to the all-state Class AA team as a senior. An outstanding athlete and team captain, she marshaled the Huskies’ forces in 2022 en route to her second straight appearance on the All-Area first team. Farmer made the best out of any ball she reached. Had 889 set assists this fall season (finishing her career with 1,960) and also had 160 digs, 25 blocks and served at 94.7 percent with 43 aces.

Tarren Spartz Tim Middagh/The Globe

Tarren Spartz

Senior hitter

Worthington

Since she joined the Trojans varsity girls volleyball team as a freshman, Spartz — now a two-time first team All-Area pick — showed early promise and steady growth until, as a senior team leader, she ripped 350 kills with 251 digs . Hard-hitting and consistent, the 6-foot Spartz broke her own single-season school record this fall with 66 ace serves. “She was great to have been a part of my first go-round as head coach. She is hard-working and tenacious,” said Coach Courtney Opdahl.

Samantha Untiedt Tim Middagh/The Globe

Samantha Untiedt

Junior setter-hitter

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

An excellent all-around athlete, Untiedt was asked to play a variety of roles for HL-O/F and always responded with positive energy as well as impressive statistics. One moment she attacks, another moment she sets, another moment she makes a great save. Gets the most from her 5-7 stature. Came up with more than 400 set assists, 300 digs, and served at 95 percent this fall. Was an MVP on a national Champion 15U Kairos club team based in Sioux Falls, SD

Ellie Way

Ellie Way

Senior hitter

Worthington

Another four-year varsity player for the Trojans, Weg joined with Tarren Spartz to provide an outstanding 1-2 Punch at the net. Weg’s knowledge of the game, her ability to read and anticipate, is her strength. Accumulated 308 kills and 267 digs in her senior season, and has 277 career blocks. Weg, who will play volleyball at Dordt University next year, played a significant role in Worthington’s upset section tournament win over the No. 2 team in Class AAA, Willmar.

Kayla Hubbling Tim Middagh/The Globe

Kayla Hubbling

Senior hitter

Pipestone Area

The top player on a state tournament team, Hubbling totaled 320 kills this season while serving at 92 percent with about a hundred digs. She also had 32 blocks. She was credited with 22 kills in the state Class AA consolation championship game against Belle Plaine. The 6-0 senior missed most of the 2021 season with a broken fibula, but she came back strong in ’22. “Her attitude on the court was always positive, always uplifting to her teammates,” said PA head Coach Dave Dulas.

Emma Haren Tim Middagh/The Globe

Emma Haren

Junior hitter

Jackson County Central

A devoted volleyball player, Haren has worked hard to take her game to the next level, and it was good enough to earn her Class AA all-state recognition as a junior. A strong player in both the front and back row, she helped JCC reach the state tournament as a sophomore and produced many more thrilling hits this fall. Accumulated 390 kills this season along with 273 digs. Huskies head Coach Deidre Wierson explained, “We can’t wait to have her back next season.”

SECOND TEAM

Tristyn Maras

Junior hitter

Windom Area

Melody Remund

Senior libero

Pipestone Area

Sadie Krahling

Junior hitter

Adrian/Ellsworth

Madelyn Schumacher

Senior hitter

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

Ana Veldkamp

Junior setter

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Alyda Vande Griend

Junior hitter

Edgerton Public

THIRD TEAM

Addison Jennigs

Junior setter

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Emma Rasche

Junior libero

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

Meghan Lingen

Senior setter

Pipestone Area

The village of Hubbling

Senior hitter

Pipestone Area

Arinn McGee

Senior hitter

Pipestone Area

Elliot Espenson

Senior hitter

Windom Area

HONORABLE MENTION

Natalie Wahl

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Myah Vander Maten

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Makenna Moss

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Hali Bullerman

Adrian/Ellsworth

Peyton Hanson

Jackson County Central

Kate Slettum

Murray County Central

–photos by Tim Middagh