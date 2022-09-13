The 2022-23 Marquette Women’s Basketball Big East Conference Schedule!

While I’m going to need someone to explain to me why I needed to wait several days after the release of the men’s schedule, I have to say I am excited to have my grubby little mitts on the 2022-23 Marquette Women’s basketball Big East schedule!

It’s 20 games long as expected, and here’s what jumps out at me when I run through it:

Yes, there’s a couple of time jumps in there. The first is two weeks long after the first two games. MU will go back to playing non-conference games for a week there, and the other week is explained by way of Finals Week on campus. The next jump is 10 days long, from December 18th to the 28th, but that’s mostly just Christmas Occupying time, and MU does have a non-conference home game against Colorado in between.

While the official GoMarquette.com schedule page does not list television assignments, this tweet from the Big East does. Therefore, we know that Marquette is getting three national television games with a trip to Creighton on CBS Sports Network and home contests against Seton Hall and DePaul on FS1. Both games against Connecticut will be carried on SNY, and I presume that they will still do the “available to stream via Fox Sports outside SNY’s base area” deal again.

Does that seem like not a lot of television? Sure, maybe, but think of it this way: The CBSSN game is one of just four in the entire league, and the two FS1 games are part of a group of just eight regular season conference games. In short: Fox and CBS are cramming as much Marquette onto TV as they can possibly justify, and that’s good news.

All of Marquette’s remaining Big East games will be available via the Big East Digital Network… which yes, that means they will be streamed via FloSports.

Marquette will go between December 29th and January 13th without a home game, getting their longest run one way or the other with three straight road games in that stretch, which gives MU five of their first seven on the road. You’re not going to hear me complaining about MU getting to play road games during Winter Break…. especially since there won’t be a home Big East game with students on campus until January 22nd. The important thing to remember is that only five of the final 13 games — and only two of the final seven — are road dates, which seems to be Advantage Marquette.

I get that concessions have to be made one way or another and not everyone can get the advantage here because some games have to be during the week…. but it’s Absolute garbage that Marquette is stuck playing Connecticut at home on a Wednesday night.

What have I missed? I know I’m missing something. Shout it out in the comments if you’re seeing something particularly interesting.

Here’s the whole Marquette schedule!