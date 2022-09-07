The 2022-23 Iowa Women’s basketball schedule

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark looks for a shot in last year’s NCAA tournament second-round loss to Creighton. The Hawkeyes’ 2022-23 schedule has been released. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Iowa’s 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule is complete.

The Big Ten released its schedule Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on the Hawkeyes’ upcoming slate.

Iowa was 24-8 last season, sharing the Big Ten regular-season championship and winning the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes were bumped in the second round of the NCAA tournament by Creighton.

The Hawkeyes return all five starters, including All-Americans Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, and are a projected preseason top-10 team.

Iowa opens at home with an exhibition game with Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 28, then begins the regular season Nov. 7 against Southern University.

The Hawkeyes have two December Big Ten games (at Wisconsin and home against Minnesota) interspersed with their non-conference schedule, then start league play for good Dec. 29 at home against Purdue.

They’ll play a New Year’s Day game at Illinois.

2022-23 Iowa Women’s basketball schedule

Fri., Oct. 28 — Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition)

Mon., Nov. 7 — Southern University

Thurs., Nov. 10 — Evansville

Sun., Nov. 13 — at Drake

Thurs., Nov. 17 — at Kansas State

Sun., Nov. 20 — Belmont

Fri., Nov. 25 — vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy College Basketball Tournament, at Portland, Ore.

Sat., Nov. 26 — vs. Duke/UConn (Phil Knight Legacy College Basketball Tournament, at Portland, Ore.)

Thurs., Dec. 1 — North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Sun., Dec. 4 — at Wisconsin*

Wed., Dec. 7—Iowa State

Sat., Dec. 10 — Minnesota*

Sun., Dec. 18 — Northern Iowa

Wed., Dec. 21 — Dartmouth

Thurs., Dec. 29 — Purdue*

Sun., Jan. 1 — at Illinois*

Sat., Jan. 7 — at Michigan*

Wed., Jan. 11 — Northwestern*

Sat., Jan. 14 — Penn State*

Wed., Jan. 18 — at Michigan State*

Mon., Jan. 23 — at Ohio State*

Sat., Jan. 28 — Nebraska*

Thurs., Feb. 2 — Maryland*

Sun., Feb. 5 — at Penn State*

Thurs., Feb. 9 — at Indiana*

Sun., Feb. 12 — Rutgers*

Wed., Feb. 15 — Wisconsin*

Sat., Feb. 18 — at Nebraska*

Tues., Feb. 21 — at Maryland*

Sun., Feb. 26 — Indiana*

Wed.-Sun., March 1-5 — at Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)

* Big Ten

Comments: [email protected]