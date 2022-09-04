The ‘2021-22 NBA All-Stars’ Quiz

Donovan Mitchell is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Late last week, the Cavs and the Utah Jazz came together on a deal that sent the three-time All-Star to Cleveland for a massive package of picks, swaps, and players, including Collin Sexton. It was no secret that after trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota that Utah wanted to move Mitchell as well, with the New York Knicks as the rumored destination. But the Knicks weren’t willing to pay the price that Utah was asking, so now Mitchell takes his talents to Ohio. It’s a seemingly win-win deal for both sides. The Cavs add a 25-year-old All-NBA level Talent to their already exciting young roster, while the Jazz load up on first-rounders as they continue their tear-down/rebuild. The Knicks, meanwhile, are left holding the bag, much to the chagrin of their fans who were hoping the NY-born Mitchell would be calling MSG home next season, but now have another possible super-team in the Eastern Conference to deal with.

Which brings us to today’s Quiz of the day. Including injury replacements, 27 players were selected for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, three of which now call Cleveland home. So with that in mind, how many of the 27 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!