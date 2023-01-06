The 20-Year-Old Star at the Center of the US Soccer Scandal

The biggest surprise of the US men’s national team’s campaign at the World Cup last November came a couple of hours before any American kicked a ball in the tournament. Coach Gregg Berhalter had published his first starting lineup in Qatar and one name wasn’t on it: Gio Reyna.

Reyna was one of the most talented players at Berhalter’s disposal and already established with a major European club at Borussia Dortmund. So after he missed the Americans’ first World Cup match in eight years, a 1-1 draw with Wales, much of the conversation revolved around him. Was he healthy? “I’m 100%,” they said at the time. “I’m good to go.”

In that case, had Berhalter told him why he didn’t play? “He doesn’t have to tell me why he didn’t put me in or why he does,” Reyna added.

By the time the US flew home after the round of 16, Reyna had spent all of 52 minutes on the pitch. What only a handful of people around the US program knew at the time was that the issue wasn’t fitness. Reyna’s attitude inside the American camp had been so off that Berhalter considered sending him home from the World Cup.

Over the following weeks, that standoff over playing time would spiral into the strangest US Soccer scandal in recent memory.

US Coach Gregg Berhalter talks with Gio Reyna during a World Cup match against the Netherlands.

Had this involved anyone else, it’s unlikely that a personnel decision in the Gulf would lead to US Soccer scrambling to hire a law firm in Chicago to investigate its own men’s national team coach. That’s because the probe revolves around a 31-year-old incident surfaced by Reyna’s parents—who also happen to be former members of the US men’s and women’s national teams, and longtime friends of Berhalter and his wife Rosalind.

But Gio Reyna has never been just any player. On the small and tightly-knit American soccer scene, he was born into royalty.

His father, Claudio, made 112 Appearances for the US—most of them as captain—and was called up to four World Cup squads between 1994 and 2006. His mother, Danielle Egan Reyna, played on the same University of North Carolina team as future World Cup winners Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly and made a handful of appearances for the Women’s national team in the 1990s. Another of her teammates at North Carolina was a player named Rosalind Santana—who later would marry Gregg Berhalter.

“There’s been a soccer ball at my feet since I can walk,” Gio Reyna told the team’s website in 2019. “I guess it was just meant to be. It’s in my DNA and in my family’s DNA.”

It was also on his birth certificate. Claudio had named Gio after one of his teammates at Glasgow Rangers, Dutch defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Members of the US soccer team, from left, Kasey Keller, Landon Donovan, Claudio Reyna, and Gregg Berhalter after a 2005 World Cup Qualifying win over Mexico.

Reyna didn’t take long to follow in her parents’ footsteps. By his early teens, he was showing promise in the youth academy at New York City FC, where Claudio was working as the club’s Sporting director. In 2017, Gio was so impressive in helping his side win the Under-17 Adidas Generation Cup that he went home as player of the tournament. He was still just 14 years old.

Between Reyna’s skill on the pitch, his father’s phonebook, and his last name, it didn’t take long for him to get noticed outside the US No one took a stronger interest than Borussia Dortmund. Not only did the club have a Sterling Reputation for developing young talent, but it had already made one successful bet on an American wunderkind when it signed Christian Pulisic. Reyna landed in Germany in 2019 and made his Bundesliga debut at 17, two months younger than Pulisic had been for his first appearance.

By the time he was 18, Reyna had been called up to the US national team by his father’s childhood friend and former US teammate, Gregg Berhalter.

There was plenty to like about the 6-foot-1 teenager who seemed able to run all day. He had the athleticism that defines so many young American players, but also the instinctive understanding of the game that comes with growing up steeped in soccer culture. Reyna settled into a playmaking role at Dortmund, where he was involved in nine league goals in 23 appearances during the 2020-2021 season. The highest praise came from then-teammate Erling Haaland, now of Manchester City.

“He’s the American dream,” Haaland said at the time. “I don’t need to say more.”

America agreed. Between his US debut in late 2020 and the World Cup in 2022, Reyna made 15 more appearances for the national team, becoming an automatic starter whenever he was healthy. In Berhalter’s mind, Reyna’s spot in the Squad for Qatar was virtually guaranteed, but when the tournament arrived in November, they decided that Reyna, who had recently returned from a thigh injury, would play only limited minutes. Reyna, by his own admission, didn’t take the news well.

“I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role,” he said in a Dec. 12 post on Instagram, after the World Cup.

Claudio Reyna, top center, and his wife, Danielle, right, pose with their sons, Jack, 9, Joah, 17 months, and Giovanni, 5, in 2008.

Berhalter had discussed Reyna’s attitude with his assistants during the World Cup and decided to give Reyna a chance to apologize. Reyna took it.

Still, in early December, once the US run in Qatar was over, Berhalter made the issue semi-public as an example of how to handle delicate team dynamics—although he never named Reyna and believed that his comments were off the record.

“We had a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field,” Berhalter had said at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. “One of 26 players, so it stood out.”

The comments were published by an independent newsletter on Dec. 11. And that’s when Danielle Reyna said she’d had enough. She and her husband had already made private complaints to US Soccer officials about their son’s lack of involvement in the World Cup—after all, the officials were old friends and teammates of Claudio’s, just like Berhalter. But the Criticism stung Danielle Reyna. She decided to fight her 20-year-old son’s corner by dredging up a 31-year-old incident to US Soccer.

The incident in question was a 1991 dispute outside a bar between Berhalter and Rosalind Santana, as she was known then, that resulted in Berhalter kicking her in the legs. Although the pair separated at the time, they reunited seven months later, have been married for 25 years and have four children. US Soccer announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into Berhalter and how the story emerged, but declined to comment specifically on Reynas’ actions.

“Our entire family is sad about these events,” Berhalter said on Thursday. “This isn’t something we were prepared to hide from then, and we won’t hide from it now.”

Through it all, Gio Reyna has been trying to get back to work in Germany, where Dortmund officials said they were baffled by the reports of a possible lack of professionalism. Over three years of working with him, Sporting director Sebastian Kehl told reporters, the club never once had cause to complain.

Berhalter, for his part, is still hoping to remain in place as US Coach as it builds towards the 2026 World Cup. His only regret about how he handled Gio Reyna was telling an audience about him in the first place.

“If I had to do it all over again,” Berhalter said, “I wouldn’t have told that story.”

