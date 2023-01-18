The 20 most prolific footballers born since 2000
To say Erling Braut Haaland has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water would be something of an understatement.
The Norwegian colossus first Touched down on English Shores in the summer and has been a man Possessed ever since.
Manchester City activated Haaland’s £51 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund, an amount which certainly falls into the ‘bargain’ category.
Going into City’s home match against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening, the 22-year-old’s numbers from the 2022/23 campaign are quite simply ridiculous.
In 24 matches across all competitions, the son of Alf-Inge has scored a whopping 27 goals – with 21 of them coming from just 17 Premier League appearances.
When it comes to goal contributions, Haaland is a bit of a joke, something further highlighted in a recent post by the folks over at PopFoot.
The brilliant stats-based Twitter account, who are certainly worth a follow, have provided the details regarding the 20 footballers born since 2000 with the most goals and assists combined.
Spoiler alert, Haaland takes top spot by a considerable distance…
The 20 footballers born since 2000 with the most goals+assists
20. Tete (Lyon) – 57 goal contributions | 0.41 G/A per game
Games: 139 | Goals: 37 | Assists: 20
19. Amine Gouiri (Stade Rennais) – 59 goal contributions | 0.48 G/A per game
Games: 123 | Goals: 36 | Assists: 23
18. Myron Boadu (AS Monaco) – 61 goal contributions | 0.46 G/A per game
Games: 137 | Goals: 46 | Assists: 15
17. Lois Openda (RC Lens) – 65 goal contributions | 0.38 G/A per game
Games: 171 | Goals: 53 | Assists: 12
16. Antony (Manchester United) – 65 goal contributions | 0.39 G/A per game
Games: 166 | Goals: 36 | Assists: 29
15. Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid) – 73 goal contributions | 0.33 G/A per game
Games: 223 | Goals: 43 | Assists: 30
14. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 74 goal contributions | 0.41 G/A per game
Games: 179 | Goals: 37 | Assists: 37
13. Kvarat Kvaratskhelia (Naples) – 75 goal contributions | 0.51 G/A per game
Games: 148 | Goals: 40 | Assists: 35
12. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) – 75 goal contributions | 0.51 G/A per game
Games: 146 | Goals: 47 | Assists: 28
11. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) – 76 goal contributions | 0.34 G/A per game
Games: 222 | Goals: 51 | Assists: 25
10. Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen) – 78 goal contributions | 0.45 G/A per game
Games: 172 | Goals: 43 | Assists: 35
9. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 81 goal contributions | 0.32 G/A per game
Games: 251 | Goals: 31 | Assists: 50
8. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) – 92 goal contributions | 0.48 G/A per game
Games: 190 | Goals: 78 | Assists: 14
7. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) – 93 goal contributions | 0.58 G/A per game
Games: 159 | Goals: 68 | Assists: 25
6. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 104 goal contributions | 0.37 G/A per game
Games: 283 | Goals: 62 | Assists: 42
5. Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 105 goal contributions | 0.48 G/A per game
Games: 221 | Goals: 58 | Assists: 47
4. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) – 120 goal contributions | 0.55 G/A per game
Games: 220 | Goals: 60 | Assists: 60
3. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) – 131 goal contributions | 0.62 G/A per game
Games: 212 | Goals: 61 | Assists: 70
2. Jonathan David (Lille) – 138 goal contributions | 0.58 G/A per game
Games: 236 | Goals: 102 | Assists: 36
1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 219 goal contributions | 0.96 G/A per game
Games: 229 | Goals: 183 | Assists: 36
PopFoot’s graphic
So, not only is Haaland the one player to comfortably surpass the 200 mark, he also has by far the best record in terms of G/A per game.
If the City star doesn’t win a Ballon d’Or at some point in his professional career, it’ll be a huge shock…
