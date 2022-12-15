The 20 Best Rugby Shirts for Men in 2022, According to Style Experts
EVEN THOUGH it was invented in England, the rugby shirt feels like an American classic. They’re historically associated with prep schools and college campuses thanks to mid-twentieth century Ivy League style. Much like the oxford shirt, they’ve blown up from their original fashion niche. Today rugby shirts can be considered streetwear, workwear, gorp core, and dad core, just to name a few. It really is a shirt without style limits.
The reason for the rugby shirt’s winning style lies in its enormous range of colors and patterns. Since they were originally meant as a sports jersey, they came in a variety of styles to represent different schools. What started as a couple of wide horizontal or vertical stripes, turned into a kaleidoscope of hues and shapes. That deep variety of patterns means a limitless supply of style applications, which also means they look great with just about anything in your closet.
Yeah, rugby shirts were meant to get muddy on the field, but today’s long-sleeve polos look perfectly at home with chinos, a blazer, and loafers. You can wear them with shorts to climb a mountain, or a suit to spruce up your formal look, and everything in between. Of course, you can also wear them to play rugby. Although modern rugby players wear something more akin to soccer jerseys. With all that styling possibility, it can be hard to settle on which rugby shirt to buy. So we rounded up the best rugby shirt for men available right now.
Best Overall Rugby Shirt
Rowing Blazers
USRowing Rugby
Best Classic Rugby Shirt
Polo shirt
Classic Fit Polo Crest Rugby Shirt
Best Mis-Matched Rugby Shirt
Orvis
Long-Sleeved Mixed Stripe Rugby
Best Multi Color Stipe Rugby
J.Crew
Rugby Shirt in Stripe
Best Sweater Rugby Shirt
Banana Republic
Napoli Cashmere Rugby Sweater
Todd Snyder
Medium Indigo Longsleeve Rugby
Brooks Brothers
Cotton Classic Rugby
Beams+
Stand Collar Rugger
Croker Sports
Traditional Green and Navy Striped Rugby Jersey
Gant
Lunar New Year Heavy Rugger
World Rugby Shop
Team USA Rugby Jersey
Kavu
Field Rugby Throwshirt
Abercrombie
Long-Sleeve Rugby Sweater Polo
Billionaire Boys Club
North Star Rugby Stripe Long Sleeve Polo
Macintosh
Striped Rugby Shirt
Land’s End
Long Sleeve Striped Rugby Shirt
Carhartt Work In Progress
Henwick Stripe Rugby Shirt
Palms
Handball Rugby Shirt
Barbour
Hawes Striped Rugby Shirt
