The 18 items that Golfers should always travel with

Welcome to Road Rules, a GOLF.com series in which we pick the brains of expert golf travelers, ranging from professional golfers and caddies to globetrotting course raters and teachers. We’ll unlock their must-have travel items, go-to airline tips and more to inform you for your next golf excursion.

Traveling is never not stressful, especially these days, when checked luggage is apt to go missing for weeks and golf clubs are damaged at an alarming rate.

But there’s one way to mitigate some of the anxiety that accompanies air travel, and that’s to arrive prepared. Below, check out the 18 items that no golfer should ever travel without.

Alignment sticks

Alignment sticks are worth their weight in gold — and then some! They’re super easy to slip in your golf bag, and can help with alignment, ball position, trajectory practice and so much more.

Resistance Bands

Resistance Bands are super lightweight and take up virtually zero space. An essential for warming up, stretching and even getting in a quick workout on the road.

Wireless headphones

Whether you want to zone out on the plane or on the range, you need a good pair.

Insulated cup

Once you go insulated, you’ll never go back. It’s the perfect choice for keeping cold Beverages cold, and it’s good for the environment, too.

Cooler bag

Although most courses have an ice chest on the cart, it’s never a given that you’ll have one at your disposal — especially if you’re walking. That’s why this super-compact cooler bag is ultra-clutch.

Band-Aids/First-Aid Kit

If you’re prone to blisters, Band-Aids are essential. And even if you’re not, it’s really nice to be a savior for someone who needs a bandage.

Packable jacket

Because you never know if you’ll end up needing one — or if the pilot decides to turn the plane’s cabin into a sub-zero tundra, a Lightweight jacket is never a bad idea.

Handwarmers

If you’re heading to Hawaii, we admit these might not be necessary. But warm hands are always a good thing! Keep these babies in your bag so you’ll never have to go without.

Extra gloves

Extra gloves are always a good idea. Humid weather, sweat, rain or accidental spills can ruin a glove during a given round. Don’t be the player without a backup, or two!

Muscle relief

Your aching body needs some respite during a golf trip. Foam rollers can take up valuable space, but this Nifty device is delightfully compact.

Pain killers

Tylenol, Advil, Aleve, Excedrin — whatever your poison, make sure you have a stash at the ready.

Extra socks

Just as an extra glove can be a lifesaver, so too, can an extra pair of socks. Trust us.

AirTag

A small investment in this coin-sized Bluetooth tracker can deliver big-time peace of mind.

Sunscreen

Buy a bottle and keep it in your bag until it’s gone. Easy peasy!

Empty bag/Backpack

An empty bag is extremely useful, whether you have smelly shoes you want to separate from the rest of your gear, or you do a bit of unplanned shopping ahead of your flight.

Lip Balm

Even Golfers who remember to use sunscreen can neglect their lips. Don’t let sunburned lips ruin your trip!

Sunglasses

Sunglasses come and go with alarming frequency in my household, so I have a pair just for golf. That way, I’m never without.

Bug spray

Is there anything worse than being eaten alive on the course? Keep the critters at bay with a travel-size bottle of bug spray.