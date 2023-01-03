The 14-goal star admits he has a ‘strong desire’ to join Celtic

Suwon Bluewings striker and South Korea international Oh Hyeon-Gyu admits that he has a ‘strong desire’ to seal a January transfer to Ange Postecoglou’s Premiership-chasing Celtic, speaking via Zum News.

After taking full advantage of the Japanese market since appointing Postecoglou as Neil Lennon’s replacement in the summer of 2021 – Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata joining Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi at Parkhead – the Hoops are now looking across the other side of the sea for further bargains.

Celtic have already expressed an interest in Cho Gue-Sung; the 2022 K-League Golden Boot Winner and scorer of two goals at the Qatar World Cup. Now, a £1.75 million bid for 21-year-old Oh Hyeon-Gyu has also been submitted (Joongang).

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic want South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-Gyu

“The reports are true. It is not common to receive offers from European clubs. And Celtic, a prestigious club, gave me a good offer. So I have a strong desire to take on this opportunity,” admits the 6ft 1ins Hyeon-Gyu.

“When I heard that the club had an offer, I said I want to go. I am waiting for the club’s position on the offer.

“(I said) this was my dream. It is also the moment I have dreamed of since I was young. So, when the offer came, I had a strong desire to take on the challenge as soon as possible.

“Even if I advance towards Europe, I am a player of Suwon. And I think it is right to follow my duty as a player as much as possible.”

Hyeon-Gyu, capped once by South Korea, scored 14 times for Suwong Bluewings in the 2022 K-League season. A tally which looks all the more impressive when you consider that the Bluewings finished 10thth in a 12-team division.

“It is true that Oh Hyeon-Gyu has received an offer from a European side,” an Unnamed club official tells Star News.

Whether £1.75 million will be enough to convince Suwon Bluewings to cash in, only time will tell. Hyeon-Gyu, a strong, physical centre-forward, could replace the exit-linked Giorgios Giakoumakis at Celtic.

