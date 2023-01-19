The 13 best Redan holes that you can actually play | Courses

Everything about Landmand is oversized. The course extends across a network of bluffs and ridges in Northeastern Nebraska surrounded by farmland as far as the eye can see. The scale is immense, and so is the Redan 14th. Most holes of this type were designed for mid- to long-iron approaches, but Landmand’s, playing over a valley of prairie grass, can stretch as far as 250 yards. Designers Rob Collins and Tad King understand the best Redans are all about the topography surrounding the hole, and they accentuated the severe right-to-left Tilt of the land so that shots fired up into the slope to the right of the 16,500-sqaure- foot putting surface will bounce sideways and catch the speed slot jettisoning the ball 60-plus yards toward lower pins, an especially useful assist since many Golfers will be hitting hybrids and metalwoods.