The 11 best players have a minimum contract for the 2022-23 season

He hasn’t quite broken out like many had hoped he might after promising early returns in his playing career, but Daniel Gafford is still a serviceable big man, capable of a spot start here or there when needed.

On the year, Gafford is averaging 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 75.0 percent from the floor, doing basically all of his damage around the painted area, where his athleticism and length really shine.

Gafford presents a huge Threat out of the pick-and-roll, too, where he sits in the NBA’s 87.9 percentile, producing 1.43 PPP on the play type, a higher mark than Clint Capela and Domantas Sabonis.

Earning just $1.9 million this year, Gafford has been a great value contract for the Washington Wizards. The problem is, the team already agreed to an extension with him back in October of 2021, one worth $40.2 million over three years, which kicks in next season.

Washington will have to hope Gafford starts to develop – and quickly, too, as his extension kicks in next season. Gafford could quickly go from a team-friendly deal to… the opposite of that unless he starts to show more to his game.

