Today’s Golfer has released their list of the 100 Most Influential People In Golf 2022.

Rather than marketability and popularity, influence means the ability to affect the character, development, or behavior of someone or something.

According to the rankings, this list is based on how people influenced ‘your game’ and ‘the game’ over the last 12 months.

Notable Mentions

Rory McIlroy bagged 10 th He has had a fantastic year and spent a lot of time in front of a microphone as LIV Golf dissected the professional game, and Rory and a handful of others strained to pull it back together.

bagged 10 He has had a fantastic year and spent a lot of time in front of a microphone as LIV Golf dissected the professional game, and Rory and a handful of others strained to pull it back together. Donald Trump – Always the showman, Trump has been involved with LIV Golf while casually planning his 2024 Presidential bid on the side. Owner of some world-class courses and not a bad swing, he comes in at #86.

– Always the showman, Trump has been involved with LIV Golf while casually planning his 2024 Presidential bid on the side. Owner of some world-class courses and not a bad swing, he comes in at #86. Jay Monahan – The PGA Tour Commissioner certainly had his hands full this year and secured 5 th spot in the prestigious list.

The PGA Tour Commissioner certainly had his hands full this year and secured 5 spot in the prestigious list. Greg Norman – The Shark was in more articles this year than his entire playing career combined, and for good reason. The LIV Golf Brigade will see it as a win that their CEO bagged 3 rd place on the list.

– The Shark was in more articles this year than his entire playing career combined, and for good reason. The LIV Golf Brigade will see it as a win that their CEO bagged 3 place on the list. Mohammed Bin Salman – Previously unknown to many in the golf world, he has since risen to our attention by funding the LIV Golf start-up Tour, allegedly setting aside a cool $2 billion for his experiment.

Previously unknown to many in the golf world, he has since risen to our attention by funding the LIV Golf start-up Tour, allegedly setting aside a cool $2 billion for his experiment. Rick Shiels – The YouTube star ranked 24thand after a fantastic year of entertaining content and charity fundraising, it is a deservedly high spot on the top 100 list.

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player also Featured in the top 100 list, continuing to contribute to the game long after their playing days are over. Paige Spiranac snuck into the Top 35 for her ever-growing Instagram platform, with Annika Sorenstam one spot below her. The guys at the No Laying Up podcast also made the top 100 list, as well as Scotty Cameron and Bob Vokey, gurus of the equipment game.

But for the second time this week, one man tops another world-class list. Tiger Woods won the $15m Prize for the PGA Tour’s new Player Impact Program (PIP) and has now been named the #1 Influencer for golf in 2022. Despite a reserved social media presence, his ability to attract attention is in a league of its own own, not seen in sport since Michael Jordan. He remains an icon and an inspiration, and his off-course efforts this year include a new business venture with Rory McIlroy, TMRW Sports, as well as delivering 85 TGR Live Charity events and $113m raised for a variety of charitable causes.

Cover Image Via Twitter

The 100 Most Influential People in Golf 2022

