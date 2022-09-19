The 10 Worst Field Goal Percentages From Current NBA Starters

Basketball is obviously about shooting the ball, so ideally a player should be accurate with his shots from the field, whether from short, medium or long distance. Over the years, the game has evolved, and today the vast majority of players, regardless of position, are competent shooters.





RELATED: 10 NBA Players With The Best Career 3-Point Percentage Ever, Ranked

However, there are currently several starters who miss too many shots, and therefore have a mediocre field goal percentage, exposing the shortcomings of a player who perhaps should not be in the NBA, or at least should not be a starter, unless he contributes a lot in other aspects of the game. So, without further ado, here are the 10 worst field goal percentages of current NBA starters (minimum 1,000 career field goals missed).

THESPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 RJ Barrett (41.8%)

credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rowan Alexander Barrett Jr. was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and in his first three seasons he has performed well, although definitely not as well as expected. In the 2021-22 season, Broadway Barrett averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, which is pretty decent, but his field goal percentage was 41.8%, which is just disappointing. RJ Barrett has what it takes to shine in the NBA, he just needs to polish some aspects of his game.

9 Terry Rozier (41.7%)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After not seeing much playing time with the Boston Celtics, Terry Rozier has proven that he can be a starter for an NBA team. In 205 games as a starter with the Charlotte Hornets, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 turnovers per game, with a player efficiency rating of 16.6.

However, Rozier has yet to improve his field goal percentage, which is 41.7% in his seven-year career.

8 Jordan Poole (41.6%)

credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole is coming off his first season as a starter in the NBA, with none other than the Champions Golden State Warriors. He certainly didn’t start in the playoffs, but in the regular season he played 51 games as a starter, averaging 30 minutes played per game.

Poole had a field goal percentage of 44.8%, which was much better than the 38.1% he had shown in his first two seasons. Even so, his career field goal percentage still leaves much to be desired but will surely improve with time.

7 Gary Trent Jr. (41.6%)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This 23-year-old undoubtedly has a great future, probably not as bright as Luka Doncic or Trae Young, but he will definitely be a superstar one day. Gary Trent Jr. averaged 18.3 points per game in the 2021-22 season, which is great, but he needs to improve other aspects of his game, such as defense, and especially his shooting accuracy.

RELATED: 10 Basketball Players With The Most Triple-Doubles In NBA History

In 204 career games, Trent Jr. has a 41.6% field goal percentage, and he continues to show no signs of improvement. If the Toronto Raptors shooting guard can improve his accuracy, he could easily score over 20 points per game.

6 Fred VanVleet (40.4%)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet is coming off the best season of his career, setting career Highs in points per game (20.3), rebounds per game (4.4), assists per game (6.7), Player Efficiency Rating (17.3), Box plus/minus (3.6 ) and Value Over Replacement Player (3.5), Steady Freddy even made his first appearance in the All-Star game.

RELATED: 10 NBA Players Who Got Major Suspensions (& Why)

However, VanVleet still has a poor field goal percentage for an NBA starter, he made 442 field goals in 1,097 attempts, for 40.4%, which is almost equal to his career percentage.

5 Lonzo Ball (40%)

credit Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Some fans think that Lonzo Ball is one of the most overrated NBA players today, which may be true if we look at his stats, especially his field goal percentage. Lonzo Ball has 1,117 field goals in 2,790 attempts, for a field goal percentage of 40%.

However, this point guard has been improving slightly over the years, as in his Rookie season he had a 36% field goal percentage and in the 2021-22 season he had 42.3%.

4 Saddiq Bey (39.9%)

credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Saddiq Bey has barely played two NBA seasons, but he has already missed more than 1,000 field goals, 1,098 to be exact.

The Detroit Pistons small forward has a lackluster field goal percentage of 39.9%, but even so, he averages 14.3 points per game in his career, 16.1 last season, which makes it clear that Bey shoots a lot, misses a lot, but still scores a good amount of points. Saddiq Bey is just 23 years old, so he has a lot of room for improvement.

3 Justin Holiday (39.8%)

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Experienced shooting guard and small forward Justin Holiday has always been a below-average shooter, and his 39.8% field goal percentage reflects that. Not to mention that he is a terrible shooter from long range, as his three-point field goal percentage is 36.5%.

Still, Holiday has managed to stay in the NBA for nine years, even as a starter in a few seasons, including 2021-22, in which he was a starter with both the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings, with whom he had a 34.8 % field goal percentage in 25 games.

2 Marcus Smart (38.2%)

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, Marcus Smart has the second-worst field goal percentage among current NBA starters. Throughout his eight-year NBA career, Marcus Smart has made 1,815 field goals on 4,747 attempts, that is, 2,932 field goals missed, for a mediocre 38.2% field goal percentage.

At least Smart was not that bad in the 2021-22 season, as he had a 41.8% field goal percentage, with averages of 12.1 points, 5.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

1 Devonte’ Graham (37.2%)

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans’ Devonte’ Graham is the current starter with the worst career field goal percentage, at a horrendous 37.2%. The 27-year-old point guard has made just 990 field goals in 2,663 attempts.

One would expect that with experience Graham would improve his game, but it is quite the opposite, as he had a 36.3% field goal percentage in the 2021-22 season. Despite that, Graham averages 12.8 points per game, which is pretty decent.