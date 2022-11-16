The 10 rules we choose to ignore in Everyday golf | Golf News and Tour Information

Moving your ball from a tree root—or even a tree trunk—without penalty might be a Sensible rule. Same with cleaning mud off your ball in the fairway. If you remove a loose impediment, and the ball moves, disregard the penalty. Dropping incorrectly on the golf-hole side of a paved cartpath instead of the actual “nearest point of relief” is acceptable. So is taking relief from immovable objects like irrigation boxes as “mental interference,” as well as disregarding the difference between red and yellow Stakes and taking the more favorable drop from water hazards as if they’re all lateral (red).