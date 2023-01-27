The 10 Mistakes you’re making at a private course, according to country club snobs | Courses

Again, just like the “don’t change your shoes in the parking lot” rule, this one clangs a little bit with 2023. Shouldn’t you be able to wear whatever the hell you want? Truth is, the private club guidelines are loosening up quite a bit… Hoodies and joggers are bound to not turn too many heads. But just realize if you wear your Loudmouth, John Daly-inspired outfit to a stuffy private club, a member of the board is likely to give you the Evil eye. At least, you better keep your shirt tucked in, young man. There are few things more embarrassing than being a grown adult and being told your shirt is too sloppy.