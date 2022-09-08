The 10 Laziest NFL Players Of All Time

When it comes to NFL players, it’s easy to assume that these are hard-working individuals. The percentage of football players who make it onto an NFL roster is extremely low. It’s an even lower percentage of those who make a name in the league and become a star is even lower.







With that in mind, you would figure that anyone who’s a star in the league has to bust their chops to stay at the top. However, you would be wrong. In the NFL’s history, there’s been no shortage of players who were extremely lazy and had their careers ruined as a result.

10 Charles Rogers

via bleacherreport.com

In 2003, the Detroit Lions drafted wide receiver Charles Roger in round one, just one pick ahead of Andre Johnson. That pick wound up being one of the most disastrous moves in NFL history, as they missed out on one of the best receivers of the 2000s in favor of one of the laziest in league history.

Rogers spent most of his time past his rookie season either suspended for drug abuse, or on the bench due to his poor play. After just three seasons, he was released, with Coach Rod Marinelli even stating the receiver’s laziness was one of the reasons he was let go. They never signed for a team again.





9 Ryan Leaf

© Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

The story is as old as the time these days. In the 1998 NFL Draft, Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning were seen as the number one and two quarterback prospects. The Indianapolis Colts took the latter first. With that, Leaf headed to San Diego.

Turns out, the Colts got the better quarterback. Leaf had issues with substance abuse, which led him to skip practice on occasions, and get into fights with reporters, and teammates. He was cut just three seasons into his Chargers stint and was out of the league by 2003.

8 Lawrence Phillips

via USAToday.com

In the 1996 NFL Draft, the St. Louis Rams got a big weapon in running back Lawrence Phillips. This draft directly led the team to draft future Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That wound up being a Fatal mistake.

Phillips had his moments but was inconsistent on the field. They soon started getting into issues off the field and skipping practice and team meetings. Despite multiple pleas from Coach Dick Vermeil to get his life together, he couldn’t and was out of the league by 1999.





7 Vince Young

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Vince Young had about as mixed of a career as it gets. He was technically an active quarterback for over a decade, a multiple-time Pro Bowl selection, and more. However, he also didn’t live up to his draft position and ended his career with more turnovers than touchdowns.

The physical talent was there, but the mental aspect wasn’t. Young was routinely chewed out by longtime Coach Jeff Fisher for constantly breaking team rules such as missing practice or having a bad attitude. That laziness and lack of care led him to be shipped out of Tennessee in 2011, and for Young to never recover.

6 Mike Williams

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports n””> © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams seemed to be a future star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until he wasn’t. The wide receiver had an excellent first three seasons, which led the team to hand the wideout a six-year, $40 million dollar deal. That’s likely where Williams stopped caring.

Williams began to get hurt, which didn’t help matters when he was already declining in terms of his on-the-field play. He was traded just one year after signing his Massive deal and was cut from Buffalo the following season. The stories that came out of Tampa Bay and Buffalo were that the wideout didn’t take preparation or his career seriously, which was quickly evidenced by a drug suspension right after being cut in 2015.

5 Randy Moss

© Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss is arguably the second-greatest wide receiver in NFL history. The only wideout viewed as better than the former All-Pro is Jerry Rice. Even then, the 49ers Legend believes that Moss could’ve been better than him if he took his career seriously.

Rice famously stated that Moss was lazy, and not many disagreed with him. The wide receiver’s attitude and lack of preparation led him to be shipped out of town on multiple occasions. In spite of his laziness, Moss went on to become an NFL legend.





4 Michael Vick

© USA TODAY Sports n””> © USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick’s Legacy as a player and as a person is very complicated. The quarterback made the Pro Bowl multiple times, was the star of two franchises, and had a long career. However, he also spent time in prison for dog fighting, among other scandals.

RELATED: 10 NFL Players Their Team’s Own Fans Hated The Most

However, even before his arrest, Vick was likely going to be shipped out of Atlanta. While the passer had a lot of athleticism, he didn’t spend much time on his mechanics and mostly coasted by on his talent. Years later, Vick himself admitted he was very lazy for a sizable portion of his career.

3 Tony Mandarich

Mike Powell/Allsport

Tony Mandarich is one of the biggest draft busts of all time. Coming out of college, the offensive lineman was seen as a generational talent. Shockingly, they didn’t live up to the hype and were out of the league within six Mostly mediocre seasons.

Many blamed Mandarich’s failures on steroids and drug abuse. However, after his retirement, the Offensive lineman revealed that wasn’t the case. Mandarich opined that his laziness and work ethic was terrible, which led to him becoming a draft bust.

2 Albert Haynesworth

© George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC n””> © George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

To be fair to Albert Haynesworth, he wasn’t always lazy. In fact, at one point, he was one of the greatest players in the league. However, whatever work ethic he had went out the window when he got a $100 million dollar deal from Washington in 2009.

Immediately, Haynesworth stopped caring. Unlike many other players, the lineman didn’t even try to hide it either, and would actively quit on plays on the field. Within three seasons of his new deal, Haynesworth’s career was over.

1 Jamarcus Russell

© Christopher Hanewinckel-US PRESS

Jamarcus Russell is widely regarded as the laziest player in NFL history. The first-overall pick for the Oakland Raiders had all the Talent in the world. He was a bigger player but still had speed and mobility, could make every throw on the field, and had a cannon for an arm.

However, once he was drafted, Russell stopped caring and phoned in everything, from practice to play. The Raiders noticed this as well. The team once gave Russell a blank DVD and told him to watch the film, and tell them what they saw. As the story goes, Russell returned the following day and gave his thoughts on the film. As the team knew, the DVD was blank.