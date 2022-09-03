The 1990s was an amazing era for the NBA, full of memorable moments. We saw the Chicago Bulls win two three-peats, with the face of the NBA retiring to play baseball and then coming back in epic fashion, we saw the Houston Rockets win two Championships in a row, and witnessed the first of five titles for Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs.







Best of all, there was too much Talent on the court in that decade, veterans, superstars, rookies, centers, point guards, forwards, there was Talent for everyone. There were several phenomenal players in that era, so it is very difficult to make a list of only 10 names, but here we go. These are the 10 best NBA players from the 1990s.

10 Reggie Miller

Certainly Reggie Miller wasn’t a phenomenal passer, and he didn’t grab many rebounds, but he did score a lot of points, especially from long range. Reggie Miller is one of the best three-point shooters of all time, top three undoubtedly.

Miller was way ahead of his time, making three-pointers with impressive ease. In the decade, Miller had a true shooting percentage of .622, leading the league for two years, he had a 39.8 VORP, and scored 20.6 points per game.





9 Patrick Ewing

In the 1990s, Patrick Ewing averaged 24.1 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, putting up several impressive performances and being one of the league’s most consistent players.

Ewing did not win any collective or individual awards in the decade, but he was in the top five in MVP voting five times, and led the New York Knicks to the Playoffs every year.

8 Scottie Pippen

Obviously Michael Jordan gets all the credit and the spotlight, but we can’t forget about his faithful squire, Scottie Pippen. In the decade, Pippen averaged 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game, accumulating a 48.2 Value Over Replacement Player.

Pippen made seven All-Star Game Appearances and was an eight-time first team All-Defensive Player. Pippen was undoubtedly very important in the Bulls’ six championships.





7 Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley was a real killer on the court, and he was undoubtedly one of the best players of the 1990s, even though he had a noticeable decline in the last third of the decade.

In that 10-year span, Sir Charles recorded 22.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game, with a 24.6 Player efficiency rating and in 43.5 VORP, being named MVP of the 1992-93 season and making seven All-Stars Game appearances.

6 Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal was the first overall pick in the 1992 Draft, and he did not disappoint at all. In fact, you could say he exceeded expectations. Shaq was Rookie of the Year and quickly established himself as an unstoppable force, one of the most dominant players in the league.

In the 1990s, O’Neal averaged 27.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He was scoring Champion in the 1994-95 season, and he was selected to the All-Star Game six times.

5 Karl Malone

Karl Malone is one of the greatest NBA players to never win a championship ring, but still, he was one of the best players from the 1990s. The Utah Jazz power forward was a beast, one of the most intense players of that era.

In 703 games in the 1990s, Malone had averages of 26.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, with a 57.9 VORP. The Mailman was a two-time MVP and nine-time All-Star during that 10-year span.

4 John Stockton

Like Karl Malone, John Stockton never won a Championship ring, which is strange considering the two of them formed one of the most Lethal duos of all time.

In the 1990s, Stockton was the league’s best passer in six consecutive seasons, averaging 11.6 assists per game, along with 14.7 points and 2.2 steals, with a 57 VORP. In the decade John Stockton had eight All-Star Game appearances, taking MVP honors in the 1993 All-Star Game.

3 David Robinson

David Robinson was an exceptional player, a delight to watch. In the 1990s, Robinson averaged 24.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

He was MVP of the 1994-95 season, Defensive Player of the Year in 1991-92, Rookie of the Year in 1989-90, he was scoring Champion and block champion, was NBA Champion in the 1998-99 season, and had eight All-star Game appearances. Obviously, David Robinson was one of the best NBA players of the 1990s, and he has a well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame.





2 Hakeem Olajuwon

The first overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft met, and perhaps exceeded, expectations. Hakeem Olajuwon had a fantastic career, being at the top of his game during the 1990s.

In that decade Olajuwon averaged 23.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, being a three-time block champion, six-time All-Star, 1993-94 season MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two -time Finals MVP. The Dream was arguably the most dominant player of the 1990s.

1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was undoubtedly the best NBA player of the 1990s. His Airness dominated virtually the entire decade, and the years he didn’t dominate, it was because he was retired, which is absolutely mind-blowing. Jordan won six championship rings, was a six-time Finals MVP and four-time MVP.

In the decade, Mike averaged 30.3 points per game in the regular season, with a 62.3 Value Over Replacement Player, and averaged 32.9 points per game in the playoffs, with a 28.5 player efficiency rating. Michael Jordan was the one and only.