The 10 best golf bags for walkers

The best golf bags of 2022 for walkers. GOLF

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

If you’re a walker and you’re in the market for a new bag, there are a few important factors to consider:

Style — Your bag is one of the first things people will see when they’re sizing up your game. You want your bag to reflect your personal style to show off your personality on the course. Weight — you’ll be lugging this thing around. It’s important that it’s lightweight, comfortable and easy to carry. Functionality — there’s nothing worse than having a bag that doesn’t have a convenient place for all your golf accessories. You want to be able to access your rangefinder, tees, balls, water bottle, etc. with ease during your round!

We’ve factored in all of these considerations to our below choices for our favorite golf bags on the market right now. These bags hit all the right notes — scroll down to shop today!

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Datrek Carry Lite 22 $199.95 The sleek, ultra-lightweight bag weighs in at only 3.9 pounds and offers five zippered storage pockets. Featuring a 4-way Organizer top with full-length dividers, a swivel-clip shoulder strap, high-performance flex-base stand mechanism and a cushioned hip pad for added comfort when walking, the Carry Lite combines the best of modern design with Datrek’s recognizable functionality. Buy Now View Product

Sunday Golf El Camino $179.99 The new El Camino bag fits ten Clubs comfortably in a compact design for players who want a smaller, functional carrying option compared to a standard size stand bag. The El Camino bag weighs less than four pounds and features a four way divider, frosty pocket, embroidable ball pocket, and self balancing double strap. Intended for Golfers who enjoy the walk with fewer Clubs for full-length rounds, the El Camino is a midsize option that gives Golfers added flexibility for playing various golf courses with comfortable storage space with classic Sunday Golf bag features. Buy Now View Product

Jones Sports Company Trouper R $280 With refreshed pocketing for ease of function, the Trouper R tweaks the style of Jones best seller. With a large front cooler pocket you’ll have plenty of room for mid-round beverages. The restyled apparel pocket features a new valuables compartment on the site and a stress-free phone pocket on top. The large 5 way top provides Ample room for 14 Clubs and Oversized grips. The new easy-grab handle combined with the improved stand function makes for effortless handling and lifting. Simplified double shoulder straps and added lumbar cushion help stave off fatigue and keep you fresh for another 18. Buy Now View Product

Cobra Ultralight PRO $259.99 The Cobra Ultralight PRO stand bag is designed for golfers who like to walk. With a 4lb Lightweight bag, 7 thoughtful pockets, a magnetic range finder pocket, stable leg design and flex base, you will have everything you need in a bag and nothing more. Buy Now View Product

Stitch Golf SL2 Fadeaway bag $398 Sleek and stylish, this golf bag looks the part while also being lightweight and comfortable to carry around for 18+ holes. buy now

Linksoul Linksouldier $225 Organize and carry your clubs with the Linksouldier stand bag. It features a wide stand mechanism for stability and balance, a dual strap and handle system for easy lifting and carrying, and ample storage for personal items and golf accessories. Featured pockets include a beverage sleeve, an accessory pocket, an electronics pocket, an apparel pocket, and a zipper ball/tee pocket. Buy Now View Product

Ping Hoofer Craz E-Lite 2021 $290 Ping’s lightest Hoofer bag to date, the Hoofer Craz-E-Lite tips the scales at a mere 3 pounds, allowing you to hoof it around the course with no shoulder fatigue, owing to the innovative fabric offering greater tensile strength. Buy Now View Product

Premium Lite Stand Bag Gray $465 A flawlessly constructed bag is the only way to go when carrying your equally Flawless Miura clubs. As a member of the Fraternity of Feel, Vessel has partnered with Miura to deliver the finest stand bag in the game. Made from Tour Grade synthetic leather, this bag has minimal seams, strategically placed pockets, and the Vessel Patented Rotator Stand Base. Showing up for you round after round, the Vessel VLX Golf Bag has all the bells and whistles you didn’t even know you needed, with a design that is as stealthy as it is sturdy. Tour Grade Synthetic Leather, Carbon Fiber Legs 4 Way Top. Weight 7″x7″ Diameter Patented Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap Magnetic, Insulated Cup Holder, Magnetic Closed Wipe Clean 4.65 LBS Buy Now View Product

Short Par 4 Premium Links Golf Bag $250 This lightweight, single strap bag is water resistant, has ample pocket space and can be personalized with your name. buy now

Tyler Golf Bag $185 Tyler Golf Bags makes custom carry bags at a super affordable price. You can literally get anything printed onto the bag to make it uniquely yours. buy now