THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year: Pendleton Heights’ Ramsey Gary

December 5—PENDLETON — Ramsey Gary has spent her entire life competing against the best when it comes to volleyball.

A national Champion at Munciana, she arrived at Pendleton Heights four years ago amid high expectations — both because of her familiar last name as well as her immense Talent — Gary has thrived under those conditions locally as well as on the national stage.

All of her skills and energy have been devoted to team success.

After a milestone season that included a fourth straight Madison County Championship and selection to an exclusive national event, Gary has been named the 2022 THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year.

She is the third straight Winner from Pendleton Heights after current Notre Dame star Avery Ross took the nod the last two years and is also the first primarily defensive player to win the award since Alexandria’s Katie Muey in 2010.

“I’m sad that our season is over, but being named is very exciting, and I’m so thankful,” Gary said. “It’s pretty cool. I don’t feel that the (defensive specialists) and liberos get a lot of the attention, so it’s nice to have that recognition.”

Following in the footsteps of older Sisters Quincey — who went on to star at Alabama — and Brinkley, the youngest Gary more than met lofty expectations.

She finished her career with 1,369 digs and 234 aces — with 400 digs and 63 aces coming this season — against a highly competitive schedule — both in the Hoosier Heritage Conference and out. Her ability to seemingly come out of nowhere to keep a play alive is second to none. Among her many accomplishments, the one she is most proud of is the 100 wins — against just 30 losses — for Gary’s team during her career.

“I wish we had won a Sectional championship, but I’m really proud of my team and the achievements throughout the years,” she said.

Committed to playing Big Ten volleyball next year at Indiana, Gary was also selected to participate in the Under Armor All America Volleyball game. She is one of just 24 players picked from across the Nation and will report to Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 28 for several days of workouts before the game is played — and broadcast on ESPN — on Jan. 2.

There were a number of highlights for Gary’s season. She was honored on senior night before recording seven aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 win over Connersville, a five-ace, 23-dig performance in a 3-2 win over Delta and a five-set win over Greenfield-Central during the regular season in which she posted nine kills, 17 digs, two aces and two blocks.

In typical Gary fashion, she was most proud of the way her team competed in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 loss to state power Yorktown, winning 12 more points than the Arabians had during the regular season meeting.

“Sectional was extremely fun and trying to compete with Yorktown,” she said. “We competed really well with them. We gave it our all and left it all on the court.”

At IU, Gary will continue to play defensive specialist and hopes to compete for the libero position she has held for four years at Pendleton Heights and plans to study business.

She also hopes volleyball — a sport she truly loves — will continue for her beyond her time with the Hoosiers.

“I love volleyball, and I want it to continue,” she said. “Hopefully, I have a good enough career in college that I can go Overseas and play (professionally) or even stay in the United States and play.”

Contact Rob Hunt at [email protected] or 765-640-4886.