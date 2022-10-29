‘That’s where your money’s at’

CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins has been waiting for his time in the spotlight, as a top option for a nationally-ranked team.

During the 2020-21 season, the Sacramento (Calif.) native was happy to wave a towel for a Big Ten Tournament Championship team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Last season, he was proud to emerge from a mid-season slump to be one of the Illini’s most impactful players late in a Big Ten regular-season Championship season.

But the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward enters his third season as one of the most significant players on one of the most significant teams in the Big Ten — and the Lone Illini player in ESPN’s latest 2023 NBA mock draft.

“I’ve definitely been waiting for it, and it’s here,” Hawkins said.

Yet, as excited as Hawkins is to show his expanded Offensive skill set in a more free-flowing Illini Offensive system that should benefit a versatile big man who can handle, pass, shoot and run the floor, the junior forward knows a big part of his value to his college team and to NBA Scouts is the impact he makes on defense.

“What he does on the defensive side is what’s going to be his key to going beyond this level and being able to guard multiple positions and being able to switch and guard a point guard because of his length and his foot speed, his IQ,” Illinois Coach Brad Underwood said. “There was a first-round draft pick last year from UCLA (Peyton Watson) that averaged 3 [points] a game because of Coleman-like skills. [Hawkins] was as good of a defender as there was in our league last year, and we need him to be that again.”

While coaches talk a lot about the idea of ​​switching defensively one through five and having players who can guard anyone on the floor, Hawkins — with his quick feet, long arms and high basketball IQ — actually can guard most players on the court. Last season, he showed off his massive defensive potential.

In a win over Rutgers in December, Hawkins held Ron Harper Jr. to five points on 1-for-9 shooting. In a Big Ten title-clinching win over Iowa in the regular-season finale, All-American and top-4 NBA Draft pick Keegan Murray had just six points on 2-for-13 shooting with Coleman Hawkins Defending him. Murray had 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting with anyone else defending him. And, of course, his block of Malachi Smith (now at Gonzaga) in the final seconds helped Illinois win its opening-round NCAA Tournament 54-53 over Chattanooga and avoid a devastating upset.

Last season, Synergy graded Hawkins a “good” defender, but in some specific situations, he showed the ability to be elite.

On off-the-dribble jumpers, opponents averaged just 0.613 points per possession and shot 29% (9-for-31) against Hawkins. For context, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell — over a larger sample size — held opponents to 0.671 points per possession and shot 27% (20-for-74) on off-the-dribble jumpers.

Opponents averaged just 0.615 points per possession (27.8% FG) in isolation against Hawkins (70th percentile) and just 0.533 points per possession (16.7% FG) off screens (89th percentile) against Hawkins. Even though he is not the stoutest defender, opponents averaged 0.75 points per possession on post-ups (37.5% FG). They allowed 0.75 points per possession (49th percentile) and a 36% FG rate on pick-and-roll ball handlers. He was poorest defensively on catch-and-shoot jumpers, and opponents quizzically shot higher on guarded Jumpers against Hawkins (15-for-25) than unguarded Jumpers (4-for-17), per Synergy.

Hawkins also is a high-impact rim protector. He was second on the team behind All-American Kofi Cockburn in block percentage last season, and on shots around the basket, Hawkins allowed just 0.714 points per possession (89th percentile).

All those numbers show Hawkins’ versatility and ability to be an effective or competitive defender all over the court against players of all different styles and sizes.

“He’s probably one of the very few guys in our league that can guard one through five. That guy right there. He can do it, and he can do it at a high level,” said Illinois Assistant Coach Geoff Alexander, who is hands-on with the Illini frontcourt players. “To say that, Defensive Player of the Year, I don’t think that’s out of the question at all with his ability to change shots. We saw him make two unbelievable plays that not many people could make at the latter part of last year that helped us win games late in the year. They made those.”

*****

Hawkins is eager to show off what he can do as a focal point on both ends of the floor. He admits he was impatient with that process last season. He began the season as a go-to player for Illinois due to Kofi Cockburn’s three-game NCAA suspension, but by mid-January, Hawkins was barely in the rotation. Hawkins now admits that he felt his season was “going downhill” and that he “dreaded to go to practice” during his slump.

“I think it was more frustration,” Hawkins said. “Every player definitely goes through this. They’re lying if [they say] they’re not. More of the pointing fingers or ‘I should be out there and maybe this guy shouldn’t.’ It was selfish of me. I think every player goes through that at some point. Once I didn’t focus on that and focused on myself and worked on myself, the opportunity came and it played out for me.”

Underwood hailed Hawkins to his office during this funk. Doing so showed the Illini Coach still believed in Hawkins’ ability and potential. Underwood’s message to the struggling sophomore, who often wore his emotions on his sleeve, was to just get better every single day, to respect the process of growth and that the team still needed him.

“There was definitely love there when he brought me into his office, told me the team needed me,” Hawkins said. “I was kind of just selfish in my ways. They didn’t say that, but looking back on it, that’s how I thought that’s how I feel now. They just told me to keep working and saw that I was in the gym. The opportunity came.”

Hawkins took it to heart and put it into practice. He slowly gained his way back into the rotation, Mostly through his energy on the defensive end, on the glass and running the floor. By the end of the season, he was arguably one of the Illini’s top few players.

In the regular-season finale against Iowa to clinch a Big Ten regular-season championship, Hawkins had nine points and 11 rebounds and stymied the All-American forward and eventual No. 4 overall NBA Draft pick Keegan Murray. In the Illini’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, Hawkins scored a career-high 18 points. In the NCAA Tournament win over Chattanooga, he had 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and the game-saving block.

“It was just a big boost in confidence. Capitalizing on the opportunity was big for me,” Hawkins said. “Started the year off pretty big and then just going through kind of downhill and not being myself, kind of dreading going to practice. Then once the opportunity came back, I kept working and kept working. Then when the opportunity came, I capitalized because I kept working, and I just felt confidence in myself and just went out there and did it. Being a part of success was great for me.”

*****

Entering his third season at Illinois, Hawkins will play as big of a part in Illinois’ success as potentially any player. This is what he’s long desired.

Hawkins was noticeably wary this spring of what Illinois would add to the roster and how it would affect his role. The Illini added Texas Tech transfer wing Terrence Shannon Jr. — who has emerged this offseason as a team leader — and Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer. But neither, as well as Baylor transfer post Dain Dainja who joined the team last winter, should threaten Hawkins’ role because of his unique skill set. If anything, the talent around Hawkins — Shannon and Mayer are proven scorers, shooters and defenders — should only make him better and create more opportunities, and potentially help draw more NBA eyes toward Champaign.

Shannon, Mayer and even sophomore wing RJ Melendez have earned some NBA Draft buzz, but Hawkins is the Lone Illini in the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, who is as plugged in as an NBA Draft reporter/analyst.

Hawkins offers a lot of potential value offensively in the modern NBA with his ability to shoot, dribble and pass with his length. But he is even more valued due to his defensive ability. Hawkins himself saw that last winter watching former Illini teammate Come on Dosunmu earn a role because of his ability and desire to guard some of the NBA’s best guards, including Trae Young.

“A lot of the NBA is just getting switches and attacking switches. Even Ayo,” Hawkins said. “Ayo’s role wasn’t come in and do what he did at Illinois his third year. It was come in and get over ball screens, guard point guards, guard some of the best guards in the league. That’s where a lot of money is at, guarding multiple positions and you can be on the floor a lot longer than someone who might have a different matchup.”

Hawkins is one of multiple Illini shooting for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Music to Underwood’s ears and part of the culture passed down by Dosunmu and Trent Frazierwho earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors last season.

Hawkins does hope Big Ten coaches rely less on counting stats like steals and blocks — although he should do well in those categories — and focus more on the defensive impact seen on film. If they do that, he thinks he has a shot at the award.

“I think a lot of times when you’re guarding multiple positions, that’s where your money’s at,” Hawkins said. “I can guard one through five. When they’re giving out these Defensive Player of the Year awards, they have to realize maybe there’s a guy guarding one through five, how well is he guarding a point guard, how well is he guarding a center, how well is he guarding a three guards. I’m going to take a lot of pride in my defense this year and let it be known that I can guard multiple positions and that can be a Weapon because we’re going to be switching a lot. Like a Draymond Green, guys like that are just super valuable to teams. You might have to put them on the best player. You might have to use them for different schemes. I think that’s a very valuable part of my game.”

Hawkins’ game and path in many ways are reminiscent of a fellow Sacramento native. DJ Wilson was a rarely-used role player during his first two seasons at Michigan but the slender but skilled and athletic 6-foot-10 forward exploded as a junior for the Wolverines in a starter’s role, averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while displaying a stretch forward skill set on offense (37.3% from three) that fits the modern NBA. But Wilson combined that with defensive versatility (1.5 blocks) and switchability to become the No. 17 picks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Hawkins is actually further along defensively than Wilson at the same point in their careers. Hawkins should walk into games this season as a double-digit scoring threat due to his activity, length and skill. But Entering his junior season, Hawkins seems as focused on his defensive impact as his Offensive impact, a good sign both for Illinois and his professional future. It helps that his coaches are hammering it home: great defense leads to the NBA opportunity he’s long desired.

“We talk about it all the time. We talk about his development, his advancement,” Alexander said. “He’s moving up on the scouting report now. ‘But understand something, Coleman, it’s not what you do on that end that makes you who you are.’ Defensively, his versatility, his ability to do things that others can’t do is what makes him Coleman Hawkins. I talk to him all the time about that. Don’t ever forget that. Don’t underestimate that end of the floor. I know you want to be better, you want to get more involved and have more responsibility on that’ — and he will. But that end is where he’s at.

“You’re going to see a big, big, big, big year out of him.”