“That’s What My F**king Football Career Was Like…” – Soccer Duo Follow Michael Jordan and Simone Biles’ Footsteps to Reveal Major Health Issue

Every sport is big and takes a lot of concentration, dedication, and training to master. Big names like Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan, and Simone Biles were always a tad ahead of their peers. Not only did they become Legends of their fields by working hard on their skills, but they were also fighting a fight from within.

These stars were diagnosed with ADHD at some point in their lives. It may sound like an easy feat, dealing with such issues can take a toll on performance. Athletes achieving Greatness even while battling with ADHD is not a common feat.

In soccer, despite unarguably being the biggest sport in the world, there are no top-tier players who have admitted to being diagnosed with ADHD. More than it is a tough battle to fight, there is also the social factor. Some athletes might just want to hide their inner struggles than publicly advertise them.

Tomlinson and Miller disclose about ADHD

In a recent conversation with i News, soccer professionals Willem Tomlinson and Ricky Miller talked about their struggle with ADHD. About how they are affected by the disorder. Ricky Miller, the striker for Grantham Town, has talked about how he felt about the teams’ behavior towards him. They said, “That’s what my f***ing football career was like…”

“I’d go into professional Clubs and be the best player for two months, then I’d just start thinking everyone hates me… It was a horrible, slow process, I was coming in with anxiety every day. You’re too proud to ask for help. You’re too proud to show people your true colors and show how scared you are inside…”

Talking about his struggles and how he was perceived by his peers, Willem Tomlinson said, “When I was drinking and gambling, it was perceived that I was just an addict, not someone with ADHD. I was just told that I needed to stop gambling and drinking, but in my eyes I was only filling time. I was that bored, I had nothing else to do except go to a pub or a casino. When I came back after lockdown, I didn’t know how to stop the habit I’d formed in lockdown.”

Both of the players are the only soccer professionals to be open in talking about how ADHD can impact the career of a soccer player. Tomlinson cited his experience and how, because of his ADHD, the team’s owner didn’t like him and hardly gave him chances to show his game. Having any kind of profession is a monumental task when there is also a battle against ADHD.

Michael Jordan and Phelps were diagnosed with ADHD

There are a few names that have achieved greatness while battling with ADHD. The biggest name has to be the Greatest Olympic athlete ever. They diagnosed Michael Phelps with ADHD in his childhood. They battled with the disorder and won 23 Olympic gold medals. A feat that will seem unachievable for even the best of athletes.

Another Legend to be diagnosed with ADHD is Michael Jordan. Arguably, the Greatest player to ever touch the basketball didn’t just win everything he ever wanted, he did it while defeating ADHD. He is a role model for almost all athletes struggling with the disorder.