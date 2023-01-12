That’s the goal. That always will be the goal

Wes, a few weeks ago you mentioned the Packers’ struggles against the run since Ryan Pickett left. Now that the season is over, I wanted to ask about that. I think it’s one of two things and maybe a combination of both. First, Green Bay has not drafted and developed defensive linemen at nearly the rate they have Offensive linemen or receivers. Second, playing in a 3-4 base instead of a 4-3 leads to fewer big guys making tackles or eating up blockers. What do you say?

I don’t think the base defense matters as much as the ability to defend the run in your sub-package. The Packers’ defense went through a rough transition in the early 2010s as three- and four-receiver sets took over the league. For one reason or another, Green Bay struggled to stop the run with two defensive linemen during that era. That’s not the position’s fault. There’s more that goes into that than a team’s front four, but conversely those Dom Capers 3-4 defenses in 2009-10 were tough to penetrate. That’s also when Ryan Pickett, BJ Raji, and Johnny Jolly were in their prime. Gap Integrity is so important at this level. Green Bay had the Defenders this year but just ruptured too much, particularly against scrambling QBs.

See, this is why we trust you guys. I doubt that any of your Readers noticed your assertion that Detroit played two-high “most of the night” and thought, “Gee, I don’t think they did.” I mean, kudos to anyone who did, but I certainly didn’t. We believed you when you said it. But you still corrected yourself after watching the film and admitted your own error. Not many (any?) other sportswriters are gonna (a) watch the film again later and (b) correct themselves. We are a blessed readership!

Yeah, and that one’s on me, specifically. I led Spoff astray. That was my impression while trying to cover the game and take notes, but upon further review, the Lions definitely challenged with single-high and the Packers were unable to do much against it. Again, it was a masterful gameplan by Aaron Glenn and his staff.

Tom from West Palm Beach, FL

I thought the end-of-game coaching by both LaFleur and Campbell was brilliant, with the Packers jumping offsides on second-and-1 and the Lions declining the penalty. My question is, what would happen if we ended up in a stubborn-coach-fueled loop of jumping offsides and declining the penalty? Unsportsmanlike conduct? And for which team? Because any penalty that gave Detroit a first down would’ve been preferable to second-and-1.

Couldn’t the Packers just have kept jumping offsides? If the referees wanted to penalize the Packers for delay of game, so be it. But I would’ve kept doing it until Dan Campbell accepted.

Brian from Moncks Corner, SC

Is it too early to go back to hating the seventh seed concept?

I wasn’t a fan three years ago and I’m still not a fan of it now, but I’ll say this: a No. 7 seed is necessary in a 17-game regular season. Week 18 might have bordered on unwatchable if it wasn’t for the extra seed in each conference. That kept things compelling.

Derek from Eau Claire, WI

What do you think will be the biggest difference between the 2022 roster and the 2023 roster?

That’s a great question that I don’t know the answer to, Derek. As I said to Spoff on “Unscripted,” a year ago at this time, I didn’t see a scenario in which Davante Adams was not on this football team in 2022. There’s much uncertainty surrounding what the 2023 Packers will look like, but I feel the foundation of the roster is still too talented to stay down for long.

Nick from Fredericksburg, VA

Thanks for all you guys do for us fans, especially during the difficult seasons. I noticed we signed a number of players to future contracts shortly after our season ended, seemingly in an effort to start filling out the bottom of next year’s roster. Do the non-playoff teams get a slight advantage in this aspect since they can start signing players once the regular season ends, or do playoff teams get to sign Futures contracts right away too?

Playoff teams can sign players to Futures contracts, too. The Packers actually did that in January 2021 when they signed street free agents Innis Gaines, Chris Blair and Ray Wilborn to the 90-man offseason roster. In general, though, most teams only sign their practice-squad players to Futures deals. That’s why you’ll see players signing Futures deals next Monday after six teams are eliminated over the weekend.

Ross from Summerville, SC

Gents, in regards to Quay Walker and his two ejections this year, while his actions are inexcusable and I’m sure there will be repercussions, please everyone take a step back and remember that this man is 21-22 years old and fresh out of college. He will learn from this, and I’m sure to come back a better person.