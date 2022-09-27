“That’s Really Why I Fell in Love With It”: NBA All-Star Reveals His Fondness for Anime Shows Like Death Note and Demon Slayer

Anime has created a fanbase of its own across the globe. The visual appeal and the emotions that the characters show are some of the reasons that fans are enthralled by them. Anime is not only for children. It has fans of all age groups regardless of the language. Maybe that is why even our star players could not escape the ‘anime fever’, like Jaylen Brown.

In an interview with GQ, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson revealed that 80% of NBA players were into anime. Williamson talked about his favorite series, Naruto, and how the Pelicans star was influenced by it.

And it’s not just Williamson, from Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid to Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, all have been known to be anime fans. And recently, a certain Boston Celtics shooting guard has made it to the list. During an interview with GQ, Celtics star Jaylen Brown listed his top five anime shows and revealed why he loved them.

Jaylen Brown talks about his love for anime

During the interview, Jaylen Brown went undercover on Twitter and other social media websites for GQ’s ‘Actually Me’ segment. Brown went through several questions asked by fans and replied to them anonymously. He first started with Twitter, where he answered questions related to his alma mater, basketball career, his clothing style and his favorite anime series.

A Twitter user asked him to name his top five anime series. Brown replied that he completed ‘Demon Slayer’ a few years ago. He also Suggested the user to watch ‘Death Note’. In addition, he also listed ‘Neo Yokio’ and ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ as his favorite series. Furthermore, he explained why he loved anime.

“The writing in anime is like next level. That’s really why I fell in love with it. I love writing. My teammates like anime. Like me and Taco, we used to talk about different animes. We watched Baki together in the Bubble and stuff like that,” replied Brown.

