“That was his workout, called black out”

Former NBA player Caron Butler is the latest to share an intimidating Kobe Bryant story. Kobe Bryant's Legacy lives on in these stories told by his teammates and rivals. Butler and Bryant were teammates during the 2004-05 NBA season. On Uninterrupted's "Iman Amongst Men," Butler said: "You go to Los Angeles and you see Kobe. He signs for $133-134 million, and the second he signs the contract, he turns to the right and be like, 'Ay, ay motherf**er Let's black out.'" "That was his workouts, called 'black outs,' and I was just like, 'Okay, dope, when are we doing that?' (Kobe said) 'Tomorrow, seven am, black the f**k out, we are about to black out' and I was like, 'Oh s**t. I just came here for a press conference. I got a suit . Let me get right. I'll be there." Butler said the workout featured a two-hour long session with spot-up shooting, working on counters and working with defenders. Moreover, he said Bryant asked him to return in six hours, presumably to do the entire workout again. Every Kobe Bryant story adds to his already mountainous legacy, resembles Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists during his career. They played for the Lakers from 1996 to 2016. They won five Championships in seven Finals. Bryant began and ended his career with the Lakers.

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his career. Jordan, however, retired three times and played for two teams. He first retired in 1993, following the Chicago Bulls’ third straight title. He retired again in 1998, following the Chicago Bulls’ second set of three consecutive titles. Jordan returned in 2001 for the Washington Wizards. They won six Championships in six Finals.

Both Bryant and Jordan embodied their teams during their tenures. Their passion for the game often spilled over, and these stories are accounts of those instances.

By several accounts, Kobe was, and will forever remain, the closest thing to Michael Jordan.



