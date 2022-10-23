‘That was extraordinary:’ Pro Skulls one into water that shouldn’t be in play

Nicolai Hojgaard on Friday after his second shot on the 11th hole at Son Muntaner Golf Club. Golf Channel

“Oh,” one announcer said.

“Oh,” another announcer said.

And that said it all.

What else could you say after Nicolai Hojgaard’s second shot on Friday on the 533-yard, par-5 11th at Son Muntaner Golf Club? The 21-year-old Dane, along with his twin brother Rasmus, is one of golf’s up-and-comers, but his shot during the second round of the Mallorca Open just went very, very right.

His tee shot was straight. Then, from 266 out, Hojgaard’s ball rocketed off the line.

On his follow-through, he let go of his club with his right hand.

After a few seconds, he Bent over at the waist.

Water on the right shouldn’t really be in play on the 11th’s second shot, but Hojgaard proved that wrong. He was wet.

“You may never see a shot like that again from Nicolai Hojgaard,” an announcer on the Golf Channel broadcast said. “That was extraordinary. I’m not even sure that was a shank. I think that was off the toe.”

It was something, no doubt.

“I mean, it’s a little unlucky — if it hits the tree, it might have actually come back,” another announcer said on the broadcast.

“You know you’re in trouble when you’re praying for the ball to hit the tree, not to go into the penalty area,” another announcer said.

After a drop, Hojgaard hit to 15 feet with his fourth shot. From there, he two-putted, shot a two-under 69, then a seven-under 64 in the third round, and he’ll enter Sunday’s final 18 four strokes out of the lead.

“Oh, what a terrific shot to play,” an announcer said after Hojgaard’s shot into the green. “That must have been so hard mentally.”

“That’s a story to tell his brother tonight,” another announcer said.

“If he wants to listen to it,” the first announcer said.

“Oh, he might not want to tell it,” the second said.

“I have a feeling it might make it onto social media, though, so it’s going to get out there,” another announcer said. “We shall see.”

He was right.

The DP World Tour’s Twitter account, in fact, shared video of it it’s Saturday morning. The text with it read:

“Even the best golfers do it.”

