That Star-Studded Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Took Place at a Famous Beaux Arts Mansion

Hollywood stars have been coming to Ralph Lauren for their red carpet looks for decades, but for the latest Ralph Lauren fashion show featuring his Spring 2023 collection, the legendary designer came to them. On October 13, the brand debuted their latest collections with a special World of Ralph Lauren experience at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

The company felt the elegant property, the former home of Railroad and real estate magnate Henry Huntington, was the ideal setting for its first-ever West Coast show. Designed by Architects Myron Hunt and Elmer Gray and completed in 1911, the gorgeous Beaux Arts Mansion is considered one of the finest Gilded Age Residences in the country and is accented by 130 acres of botanical gardens. “The Huntington with its rich history and natural beauty is the perfect backdrop to share my vision of living inspired by the West Coast of America,” says Ralph Lauren. “My Spring 2023 collections are about the spirit of enjoying life in the outdoors, about celebrating California’s natural beauty, its relaxed elegance and energy, and that sense of optimism and Joy that has always inspired me.”

Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo were in attendance. Photo: Kevin Tachman John Legend on the loggia before the runway presentation. Photo: Kevin Tachman

Celebs such as newlyweds Jennifer Lopez—who recently wore three Ralph Lauren Gowns for her wedding—and Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, John Legend, Sylvester Stalone, Mindy Kaling, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were greeted on the loggia by a wood bar topped with grand arrangements of calla lilies. After guests enjoyed a selection of signature cocktails, including the Polo Bar’s Ridgway Margarita and RL Royale, the evening then moved to the museum’s gracious terrace, where the audience took in the runway show, which included the Collection, Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Childrenswear lines.