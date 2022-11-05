‘That Shouldn’t Happen in America’: After ‘Life Changing’ LIV Golf Experience, Dustin Johnson’s Brother and Caddie Severely Attacks PGA Tour Over Mistreatment

In recent months, there has been an exponential number of comparisons between the PGA Tour and its nemesis, LIV Golf. Many players have already departed from the American Tour to join the Breakaway Tour. With the change in Tour for golfers, their caddies too have gone through the change. However, it has been reported that LIV Golf is a lot better than its rivals when it comes to dealing with caddies. Let’s take a look at what Dustin Johnson’s caddy had to say. The ongoing battle between the Golf Tours seems to have no closure any time soon. Both Tours are doing the best they can to overpower each other. Nevertheless, when it comes to treating a caddy with respect, it has become noticeable that the lucrative series does it much better than its rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Several caddies and players such as Brooks Koepka, have pointed out how the Saudi-funded Tour has been a better place for the caddies. Recently, Dustin Johnson’s caddy too had a say on the positive environment for the caddies in the new Tour.

LIV Golf feels more included, says DJ’s caddy

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Austin Johnson, who is Dustin Johnson’s brother, has been his caddy since 2013. Dustin has been the highest earner from the Tour in the Inaugural season, with an amount earned of around $35.6 million. However, he isn’t the only one who has been loving the LIV Golf life. His caddy brother is enjoying life on the Breakaway Tour too.

Sep 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dustin Johnson with the winnerÕs Trophy at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston after the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International. Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

“You feel more included”, said Austin Johnson. He then talks about how his family is allowed at every club with no restrictions. Austin said, “The little stuff, like just being able to go into the player dining and eat, and my wife can go in there and Hang out and they let her go in all the Club 54’s and get some air conditioning and get a snack, stuff like that“.

Unlike Brooks Koepka, who aimed at PGA Tour treatment with caddies by saying caddies at LIV Golf are “treated like humans”, Austin Johnson didn’t say anything harsh about his former Tour. Austin said, “I’m not trying to talk bad about the PGA Tour, I’m just trying to highlight how great it is out here”. But what more did Dustin Johnson’s caddy have to say?

Johnson believes LIV Golf is better than the PGA Tour

Austin Johnson further shed light on how enlightening life has been at the lucrative Tour. They added, “I sound like a spoiled little kid but it’s just nice to be done with the round and I can go sit up in the air conditioning, have lunch with Dustin, have a decent meal versus walking over to some tent and hoping there’s food in there. “

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jun 10, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Dustin Johnson and his caddy look over notes on the 18th fairway during the first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, Austin Johnson talked about the PGA Tour should treat the caddies with respect considering the Millions earned by the Tour. The caddy said,That shouldn’t happen in America, especially not from a corporation that makes hundreds of millions of dollars off the guys out there working. That’s not right in my opinion.”

Caddies are a vital element in the success of professional golfers. It is the responsibility of the Tours to treat the caddies with the same amount of respect as the golfers. In the future, let’s hope that both Tours create more facilities for the comfort of caddies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on Austin Johnson’s words? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch this story- Paulina Gretzky Revealed How Her Dad Gave the ‘Best Dating Advice’ Before She Married Dustin Johnson