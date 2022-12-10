That Is Crazy!’ – Sahith Theegala Hits One Of The Most Bizarre Shots Of 2022

Golf is a game full of weird and wonderful breaks, with even the professionals not immune from a bit of bad luck from time to time. However, at the QBE Shootout (opens in new tab)Sahith Theegala was treated to one of the luckiest and unluckiest shots we have ever seen.

The Bizarre shot, which occurred at the 18th hole of his first day, was a strange one, as his approach at the last seemed to land on a golf ball of his playing partners and Catapult over the green. Initially, it seemed that the ball that vaulted was the American’s but, on closer inspection, Theegala’s golf ball actually stayed on the putting surface, as this video below shows.

